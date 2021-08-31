Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Miami Tight End Will Mallory

BamaCentral and NFL Draft Bible team up to profile key players Alabama will face this season, who have a chance to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Miami Hurricanes didn't have to fill many starting positions from last year's team, but one of them was tight end Brevin Jordan, who was a significant part of the offense.

Jordan, who is listed as 6-3, 245, fell to the fifth round of draft because of his size, but had 38 catches for 576 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

The Hurricanes are looking for his former roommate to step up, Will Mallory.

Last season , Mallory made seven starts. He caught 22 passes for 329 yards with four touchdowns.

Will Mallory

Jersey number: 85

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-5

Weght: 245

DOB: 6/22/99

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

High School: Providence School

Pros

A sure-handed tight end, Mallory adjusts very well to off-target passes, displaying his great catch radius. He tracks the ball well downfield. Possessing good speed and acceleration in a straight line, he can threaten defenses up the seam and on crossing routes. His stiff arm allows him to break the occasional tackle. Mallory maintains a wide base and low pads to pass protect on the perimeter, keeping his feet moving. He drives smaller defenders as a blocker in space.

Cons

Mallory needs to add mass to be strong enough as an in-line player, lacking lower body strength. He can struggle to locate defenders as a lead blocker in space, displaying ankle stiffness as he can not adjust his angle. He fails to maximize his size and length in the air and can get clamped by smaller coverage defenders. Mallory is slow getting in and out of breaks.

Summary

Long tight end with sure hands and straight line athleticism. Mallory is a capable pass protector. He needs to add more mass in his lower half and maximize his size in contested catch situations. Mallory projects as a good backup tight end [in the NFL] who can be a reliable receiver with vertical ability and blocking skills.

One-Liners

Long tight end with sure hands, straight-line speed and good pass protection. Mallory needs to get stronger in the lower half and play to his size in the air, ankle stiffness prevents him from being a separator as a route runner.

Grades

7.0 (current value / 7.7 (potential value)

BamaCentral Analysis

Alabama's linebackers and safeties are probably as good as any in college football, but even they had a terrible time trying to curtail Florida tight end Kyle Pitts in the SEC Championship Game. He had seven catches for 129 yards and one touchdown against the Crimson Tide as Alabama ended up having to win in a shootout, 52-46. Mallory isn't Pitts, who was the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but Miami's had all offseason to study that game film, so you know the Hurricanes are going to try and follow suit, or at least test the waters. For those looking for the game-within-the-game indicators, Mallory's a good one to keep an eye on. If he has a big day in the passing game, it's going to be long afternoon for the Crimson Tide, who will be facing some tougher tight ends later on this season.

