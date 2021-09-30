Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Ole Miss Running Back Jerrion Ealy

BamaCentral and NFL Draft Bible team up to profile key players Alabama will face this season, who have a chance to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The most dangerous player on the Ole Miss roster says he has a chip on his shoulder.

Jerrion Ealy told reporters last week that he isn't satisfied with his performance this season, and he hopes to make a big difference when Ole Miss plays at No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

"You never know how a season goes," Ealy said per The Grove Report. "You can have aspirations. I feel like on my part, I've been slacking a little bit, so over these next couple of weeks, I've got to go out and make a strong impression. Just on the touches I've been given, I feel like I've left a lot of yards out there."

Ealy is the Rebels' leading rusher through three games with 188 yards, and is averaging 6.1 yards per carry, but with only one rushing touchdown so far. The preseason first-team All-American according to Phil Steele, also only has six receptions for 78 yards.

However, Ealy was one of two players to top 100 rushing yard against Alabama during last year's shootout (Snoop Conner the other), finishing with 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Additionally, two weeks ago, when the Rebels tied the SEC record with 41 first downs, Ealy had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season with 103.

If that wasn't enough, Ealy confirmed what everyone already thought, that the Rebels took advantage of the bye week to zero in on the Crimson Tide early.

"Everybody practiced like we were playing Bama Saturday," Ealy said last Wednesday. "That's how we've got to practice, even though we have a bye. Why not get ready now?"

Jersey: No. 9

Position: Running back

Height: 5-8

Weight: 190

DOB: 8/19/00

Draft eligible: 2022

Hometown: Walnut Grove, Mississippi

High School: Jackson Prep

Background

Was named MVP of the 2019 Under Armour All-American Game. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. Member of the Ole Miss baseball team. Was drafted in the 31st round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Participated in the 2018 Perfect Game Showcase. Missed the 2021 baseball season and spring football due to shoulder surgery. General business major. Academic standout.

Pros

Problem-solving running back with the physical ability to create yardage on his own. Ealy runs with great step frequency, keeping his legs moving at all times. He is very shifty, making jump cuts and getting lateral in a hurry, causing opponents to miss in the hole. Using varied speeds prevents defenders from getting a beat on him as he can be sudden or fluid on the same run. Due to his low pad level, opponents have nothing to hit, missing frequently as he bounces off tackles. Ealy possesses great acceleration and burst, beating linebackers to the corner. He is a reliable receiver and can use his shiftiness and explosiveness to get away from defenders.

Cons

Undersized runner who will not run through contact. Ealy struggles with vision and physicality in pass protection, letting blitzing opponents go right by. He does not improvise as a route runner, getting bumped over the middle. Ealy fails to read leverage as a ball carrier and needs to just get upfield when there is a big hole.

Summary

Small back with great step frequency, elusiveness and change of direction. Ealy can create yardage on his own and has the makings of a reliable receiving back. A lack of pass protecting ability and still developing vision and instincts are the knocks along with his size. Ealy projects as a change of pace back who could be a starter in a wide zone rushing attack. The dynamic ball carrier would benefit greatly from having a physical counterpart in the backfield alongside him.

Grades

7.4 (current value/8.1 potential value)

BamaCentral Analysis

This is the guy to watch against Alabama, as Lane Kiffin will move him around and try to find a mismatch. One of the Crimson Tide's former offense coordinator's calling cards is to find ways to get his most dynamic player the ball and then keep going to him until the opposition finds a way to stop him (for example, Amari Cooper). One way he'll try and do this is with a wheel route, when a linebacker has to try and pick the running back up up in coverage out of the backfield. What'll even make it even trickier is Kiffin change the look of the play to disguise it. The Rebels have a lot of weapons, including five different players who have 100-plus rushing yards this season plus wide receivers Dontario Drummund and Jonathan Mingo, but Ealy might be the toughest matchup.

