Alabama Guard Jahvon Quinerly Announces End of College Career Following 'Significant' Knee Injury

The junior suffered a serious knee injury during the Crimson Tide's 78-64 loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jahvon Quinerly’s time at Alabama appears to be over. The junior point guard announced the end of his college career early Saturday morning through a post on Instagram after suffering a “significant knee” injury during the Crimson Tide’s NCAA Tournament loss to Norte Dame on Friday.

“Never in a million years would I have thought this how my last college game was gonna play out,” Quinerly wrote in the post. “3 mins in [sad face emoji] doesn’t even feel real. 10 toes always though. My story not over. Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers [praying emoji] the rest is in God’s hands.”

Quinerly was injured less than four minutes into Alabama’s 78-64 loss to Notre Dame as he was fouled driving to the basket inside San Diego’s Viejas Arena. He remained on the court for a few minutes before being helped to the Crimson Tide’s locker room. The TNT broadcast later showed him in the tunnel with crutches and a brace over his left leg.

“The doctor didn’t think it was good,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said of the injury following the loss. “We just don’t want to speculate on what it is yet until we get an MRI. Don’t know.”

Quinerly played in all 33 of Alabama’s games this season, making 27 starts at the point guard position. He finished second on the team averaging 13.8 points and 4.2 assists per game. He shot 41.1% from the floor and 28.1% from beyond the arc.

Quinerly, who will turn 24 in November and is set to graduate from Alabama this spring, was expected to test the draft process this offseason. However, in February he stated that his decision to pursue a professional career next season was “not like 100 percent set in stone."

“His plan was to go be a professional,” Oats said following Friday’s game. “It's obviously going to put a big chink in those plans. He's a good kid. His parents are great. They were in there at halftime. Tough situation for him.”

While Quinerly was honored along with Alabama's seniors last month, he still has two years of college eligibility remaining following this season. The former McDonald's All-American played is freshman season at Villanova in 2018-19 before transferring to the Crimson Tide. After sitting out the following year due to NCAA transfer rules at the time, he has played a significant role for Alabama over the past two seasons.

Quinerly has until April 24 to enter his name in the NBA draft this year. Following the NBA draft combine in May, players have until June 1 to withdraw their names and retain NCAA eligibility.