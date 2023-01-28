Alabama Gymnastics Lost Against Kentucky, but Made Huge Progress as a Team

Not only did Alabama gymnastics receive a 197.000 all-around score, but they exceeded that goal and got a 197.325.

Head coach, Ashley Johnston, said that the team is staying consistent and building some momentum. This was shown tonight through many performances, but especially Makarri Doggette.

After coming off an injury, she was able to earn a perfect 10.0 on bars. Her team went wild and was so thrilled for her. Not only did she receive a 10.0 on bars, but also a 9.925 on vault. Johnston said that this comeback was strong because she truly had to trust herself.

Doggette's performance was exactly what the team needed. After two falls last week, the team was still able to recover. While there were still some rocky routines with a fall on beam by Ella Burgess and an out of bounds tumbling pass by Cam Machado, the team was still able to reach their goal of a 197.000.

"This team has a lot in the tank and we've given away small things along the way, but man, when they really get into their stride, they are capable of putting up really big scores and going really far as a group," Johnston said.

Johnston added that all of the mistakes Alabama had tonight are correctable, and she's eager to see what the rest of the season holds.

Johnston continues to make prestigious decisions on who will be in the lineup. Tonight, Shallon Olsen actually warmed up on a couple of events, but Johnston felt it was best to save her energy and put other gymnasts in.

To help save some athletes who have had injuries, there have been some alternates in the lineup. Freshman Rachel Rybicki was able to compete on beam for the first time in her college career. She received a 9.7 for her first collegiate performance. Sania Mitchell competed on vault and got a 9.775.

There were even higher scores above 9.9. Lilly Hudson was able to secure a 9.925 on beam and floor. Luisa Blanco received a 9.95 on bars and beam. Cam Machado got a 9.95 on bars.

Although the team lost against Kentucky after having a 4-time winning streak, the team won in ways that will help the team moving forward. Doggette's performance truly taught the team about perseverance and never giving up.

Next week, Alabama goes head-to-head with Auburn at home. It is their Power of Pink competition, so the crowd should be roaring. The meet starts at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed on SEC Network.