Skip to main content
Alabama Gymnastics Lost Against Kentucky, but Made Huge Progress as a Team

Alabama Athletics

Alabama Gymnastics Lost Against Kentucky, but Made Huge Progress as a Team

The team hit their season high all-around score of 197.325.

Not only did Alabama gymnastics receive a 197.000 all-around score, but they exceeded that goal and got a 197.325.

Head coach, Ashley Johnston, said that the team is staying consistent and building some momentum. This was shown tonight through many performances, but especially Makarri Doggette.

After coming off an injury, she was able to earn a perfect 10.0 on bars. Her team went wild and was so thrilled for her. Not only did she receive a 10.0 on bars, but also a 9.925 on vault. Johnston said that this comeback was strong because she truly had to trust herself.

Doggette's performance was exactly what the team needed. After two falls last week, the team was still able to recover. While there were still some rocky routines with a fall on beam by Ella Burgess and an out of bounds tumbling pass by Cam Machado, the team was still able to reach their goal of a 197.000.

"This team has a lot in the tank and we've given away small things along the way, but man, when they really get into their stride, they are capable of putting up really big scores and going really far as a group," Johnston said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Johnston added that all of the mistakes Alabama had tonight are correctable, and she's eager to see what the rest of the season holds.

Johnston continues to make prestigious decisions on who will be in the lineup. Tonight, Shallon Olsen actually warmed up on a couple of events, but Johnston felt it was best to save her energy and put other gymnasts in.

To help save some athletes who have had injuries, there have been some alternates in the lineup. Freshman Rachel Rybicki was able to compete on beam for the first time in her college career. She received a 9.7 for her first collegiate performance. Sania Mitchell competed on vault and got a 9.775.

There were even higher scores above 9.9. Lilly Hudson was able to secure a 9.925 on beam and floor. Luisa Blanco received a 9.95 on bars and beam. Cam Machado got a 9.95 on bars.

Although the team lost against Kentucky after having a 4-time winning streak, the team won in ways that will help the team moving forward. Doggette's performance truly taught the team about perseverance and never giving up.

Next week, Alabama goes head-to-head with Auburn at home. It is their Power of Pink competition, so the crowd should be roaring. The meet starts at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed on SEC Network.

Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston fist bumps Alabama gymnast Luisa Blanco against Michigan State at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, Jan 6, 2023.
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 13 Alabama Gymnastics vs. No. 10 Kentucky

By Claire Yates
DeMeco Ryans
Bama/NFL

DeMeco Ryans a “Top Candidate” for Another NFL Head Coaching Job

By Christopher Walsh
SEC logo at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: How Does Alabama Compare to SEC so far with Class of 2024?

By Mason Smith
The Extra Point Previewing Alabama Women s Basketball vs No 1 South Carolina
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama Women's Basketball vs. No. 1 South Carolina

By Joe Schatz
labama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien prior to a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

Why Both Alabama and New England Fans are Pleased with Bill O'Brien Move: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Oklahoma's Elijah Harkless (24) tries to get past Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly (13) during a basketball game at Lloyd Noble Center.
All Things Bama

No. 2 Alabama Playing Another Team "Hungry" for a Big Win in Oklahoma

By Austin Hannon
Alabama basketball team at Mississippi State
All Things Bama

Alabama Men's Basketball Players Speak On Darius Miles Incident

By Mason Smith
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks off the field after a victory against the New York Giants in an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Bama/NFL

Tracking the Conference Championships: Bama in the NFL

By Kristi F. Patrick