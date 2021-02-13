Alabama Gymnastics Suffers First Loss of Season at Georgia, 197.275-197.000

A brilliant night for Luisa Blanco was not enough as the Crimson Tide fell short in Athens

No. 6 Alabama gymnastics was handed its first loss of the 2021 all-SEC season on Friday night, losing at No. 13 Georgia by a margin of 197.275-197.000.

The Crimson Tide now moves to a 4-1 record with just three meets left in the regular season.

After the first rotation that saw the Crimson Tide on the uneven parallel bars and the GymDogs on the vault, Alabama maintained a narrow 49.375-49.250 lead. A trio of Alabma gymnasts managed scores of 9.900 in freshman Shania Adams and sophomores Luisa Blanco and Makarri Doggette.

In the second rotation, Alabama moved to the vault while Georgia took its turn on the bars. Senior Lexi Graber earned the best score of the night on the vault, bringing in a score of 9.900. However, the GymDogs took charge on the bars, tying the Crimson Tide in the event with a score of 49.375.

After two rotations, Georgia took a 98.525-98.625 lead over Alabama.

For the third rotation, the Crimson Tide shifted to the floor while the GymDogs moved to the balance beam. Graber took home the event's highest score on the floor with an impressive 9.925. However, once again Georgia was able to put together a solid performance, and after three rotations still held a 147.975-147.650 lead.

In the final rotation, the Crimson Tide finished up the night on the balance beam with GymDogs taking the floor. Alabama's Blanco finished with the best performance of the night on the beam with a score of 9.950. However, the great performance was not enough for the Crimson Tide to make up the gap.

At the end of the night, Alabama lost its first meet of the season to Georgia 197.275-197.000.

Both Blanco and Adams competed in the all-around, with Blanco putting together a solid 39.625 through all four events.

In vault, Blanco had her weakest score of the night, tallying a 9.875. However, in her other three events, Blanco earned a 9.900 on the uneven parallel bars, her 9.950 on the balance beam along with a 9.900 on the floor exercise.

Senior Lexi Graber also had a solid night, bringing in the highest scores of the night on both the vault and the uneven parallel bars. On the vault, Graber tallied a 9.900 while achieving a 9.925 on the floor.

Up next, the Crimson Tide will travel to Baton Rouge, La. next Friday to take on the LSU Tigers (7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

This story will be updated with quotes once they are received.