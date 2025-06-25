South Carolina Quarterback Compliments Crimson Tide: Roll Call
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers enters the season as one of the Southeastern Conference's most prolific signal callers. The Gamecocks quarterback was recently asked about comments made by another Alabama opponent, Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos. Sellers opted to take a different track than Castellanos, paying respect to to how the program's developed under head coach Kalen DeBoer.
“Shoot, Alabama is still Alabama, to me,” Sellers said on The Zach Gelb Show. “They were good last year. They’re a good team. They’re big, strong, and fast. That’s how I remember watching them growing up, and I don’t really think they’ve changed that much. Obviously, they’ve got a new coaching staff and all that, but that’s still SEC ball. That’s still Alabama.”
The Crimson Tide defeated the Gamecocks 27-24 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Sellers passed for 238 yards with two touchdowns, but also had an interception as his team came up just short. The programs face off in Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 25.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama women's track star Doris Lemngole was named the South Region Women's Track Athlete of the Year for the outdoor season by the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). Lemngole sweeps the award, winning it for the cross country, indoor track and now outdoor track seasons.
- All eyes are on former Alabama track and field star and current NXT champion Isaac Odugbesan, known as Oba Femi. Noah Yoshiki challenged Femi, but Jasper Troy appears to want a round two with "The Ruler". Femi has been NXT champion for 168 days, but Troy took him to the limit two weeks ago.
- The LA Sparks lost to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday 97-86. Alabama rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker scored five points with two rebounds and a steal in 12 minutes of action in the loss.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 25, 1980: Alabama announced that its Team of the Decade for the 1970s would be honored at a home game during the upcoming season. Named to the offensive team were quarterback Richard Todd, running backs Johnny Musso, Johnny Davis and Major Ogilvie; receivers Ozzie Newsome and Wayne Wheeler; interior linemen Steve Sprayberry, Jim Bunch, John Hannah, Buddy Brown and Dwight Stephenson: and kicker Alan McElroy. Named to the defensive team are ends Leroy Cook and E.J. Junior; tackles Bob Baumhower and Marty Lyons; linebackers Barry Krauss, Woodrow Lowe, Rich Wingo and Thomas Boyd; defensive backs Mike Washington, Murray Legg, and Ricky Davis; and punter Gregg Gantt. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I know that I picked up a great deal of things during my association with Coach Bryant. I know he influenced me as a coach by teaching me to never give up on your talent. And he told me there was no substitution for work. He convinced his people. And when players and coaches are convinced they can win, they're going to win."- Gene Stallings on Bear Bryant