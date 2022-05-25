Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Takes on Arkansas in the Second Round of the SEC Tournament

Alabama has advanced to double-elimination play after defeating Georgia yesterday.

HOOVER, Ala. – After defeating 6-seed Georgia in a single-elimination game yesterday by a final score of 5-3, 11-seed Alabama now turns its attention to 3-seed Arkansas in the first game of double-elimination play.

A win would advance Alabama in the winner's bracket, while a loss would move the Crimson Tide to the elimination bracket, just one loss away from elimination from the tournament.

The game was originally supposed to be played at 9:30 a.m. today, but due to weather delays has been pushed back until 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game of the day between Auburn and Kentucky.

Pregame

  • Weather delays have already begun. The Auburn/Kentucky game, which was supposed to begin at 9:30 a.m., has been given a first pitch time of TBD.
Alabama dugout, 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament
Ben Hess, 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament
Andrew Pinckney, 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament

