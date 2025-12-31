Alabama Reserve Quarterbacks Open Up About Working With Ty Simpson

LOS ANGELES — Alabama's offseason quarterback battle was thought to be over before it started, but Ty Simpson wasn't named the starter until Aug. 11.

In the months leading up to the final decision, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb often discussed how well redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell were performing in the competition.

No. 9 Alabama is nearly 24 hours away from facing No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Simpson has helped lead the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal, as Mack and Russell have practiced alongside him throughout the season.

"That's my brother," Russell, who has served as the third-string quarterback this season, said. "On and off the field, we have a chemistry that is not breakable at all. But he teaches me so many things.

"Seeing him do what he does on the field, seeing him in the meeting room, seeing him understand the offense, taking leadership, being controllable, being coachable, just all those little aspects make me feel like, 'OK, this is what I've got to be to be not only just the QB1, but a quarterback in the college football area and at the SEC level.' It's just a blessing being behind him.'

After falling to Florida State in the season opener, Alabama won eight straight games before its second loss against Oklahoma. But during that hot streak, DeBoer and company made some history, which helps their CFP resumé.

Following the win over Tennessee, not only did Alabama become just the fourth team in SEC history to defeat four consecutive ranked opponents, but head coach Kalen DeBoer and company are the first-ever program in the conference to accomplish this feat without any open dates.

"I've learned a ton [from Simpson]," Mack, Alabama's primary backup quarterback, said on Tuesday. "Whether it was last year, or even just coming into the competition this year, me and him have always been good friends. It's honestly one of the best QB rooms I've been in in my entire career. But I've learned a ton.

"Whether it's really what it takes week in and week out to get through a season like this, I mean we've been through the gauntlet. There's not many teams in the country that have played the schedule that we have. So kind of just seeing what it takes and kind of just seeing the kind of person he really is.

"He's a great leader, a great quarterback, great friend and having that mindset has been great for me to see."

