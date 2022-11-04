Alabama Hoops Staying Aggressive From the Perimeter

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - One of the main factors Nate Oats and Alabama basketball were looking to address is shooting. The team only shot 30% from the 3-point line last season, and everyone who shot over that mark is no longer on the team.

The shooting is still a work in progress, and the exhibition game against Southern Illinois was not what the team wanted in terms of perimeter marksmanship (3-for-22 from deep) but Oats still expects the shooters to remain aggressive from the outside.

"I want them knowing that any time they're open, I expect them to shoot it," Oats said during Friday's press conference. "They've got the green light to shoot it. I want them hunting shots, [Mark] Sears, Dom Welch, Nimari Burnett, Rylan Griffen. Those guys should be hunting shots, trying to find ways to get more of them off when they're open."

Sears also spoke to the media on Friday, and he responded in a similar fashion when asked about what he and his teammates are being told about shot selection.

"Take the open ones," Sears said. "I think we did than in the exhibition game Saturday, and when we didn't take them, we'll take the second one and that'll be contested."

The exhibition Saturday was also an opportunity for players to get out any nerves as the team played in Foster Auditorium in front of the student body. When Oats was asked about that, he smiled and responded "I hope we got the jitters out, because 3-for-22 is not what I've been watching in practice."

The next time the Crimson Tide take the court, it'll count as Alabama will open the season against Longwood in Coleman Coliseum. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. CT.

