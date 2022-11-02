Jahvon Quinerly Named Preseason All-SEC by Coaches, Brandon Miller Second-Team
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly was one of nine players named Southeastern Conference Preseason All-SEC by league coaches on Wednesday morning.
Freshman Brandon Miller was a second-team selection.
Alabama was one of four teams to have multiple selections, the others being Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Overall, 36 different players received votes for the coaches' teams.
Miller and Quinerly were named preseason second-team All-SEC by media two weeks ago. However, the media teams were limited to just five players each.
The coaches' selections have a minimum of eight players on each team.
Quinerly finished last season second on the Crimson Tide in points with 457 and averaged 13.8 points per game. He also record 137 assists, 98 rebounds and 22 steals.
However, he suffered a torn ACL in the NCAA Tournament against Notre Dame. He's still recovering and will miss the start of the 2022-23 season.
Miller is a 6-foot-9 addition who was a consensus five-star prospect and was selected as a 2021 McDonald's All-American.
In addition to the SEC honors, Quinerly was also named to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List and Miller was a Julius Erving Award Watch List honoree.
Alabama tips off its season Monday against Longwood at Coleman Coliseum.
Preseason All-SEC Selections
First Team Preseason All-SEC
Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas
Colin Castleton – Florida
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
Tolu Smith – Mississippi State
Kobe Brown – Missouri
Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee
Second Team Preseason All-SEC
Brandon Miller – Alabama
Wendell Green Jr. – Auburn
K.D. Johnson – Auburn
Kario Oquendo – Georgia
KJ Williams – LSU
Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss
Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee
Henry Coleman III – Texas A&M
