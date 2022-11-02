Jahvon Quinerly Named Preseason All-SEC by Coaches, Brandon Miller Second-Team

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly was one of nine players named Southeastern Conference Preseason All-SEC by league coaches on Wednesday morning.

Freshman Brandon Miller was a second-team selection.

Alabama was one of four teams to have multiple selections, the others being Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Overall, 36 different players received votes for the coaches' teams.

Miller and Quinerly were named preseason second-team All-SEC by media two weeks ago. However, the media teams were limited to just five players each.

The coaches' selections have a minimum of eight players on each team.

Quinerly finished last season second on the Crimson Tide in points with 457 and averaged 13.8 points per game. He also record 137 assists, 98 rebounds and 22 steals.

However, he suffered a torn ACL in the NCAA Tournament against Notre Dame. He's still recovering and will miss the start of the 2022-23 season.

Miller is a 6-foot-9 addition who was a consensus five-star prospect and was selected as a 2021 McDonald's All-American.

In addition to the SEC honors, Quinerly was also named to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List and Miller was a Julius Erving Award Watch List honoree.

Alabama tips off its season Monday against Longwood at Coleman Coliseum.

Preseason All-SEC Selections

First Team Preseason All-SEC

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas

Colin Castleton – Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Tolu Smith – Mississippi State

Kobe Brown – Missouri

Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

Brandon Miller – Alabama

Wendell Green Jr. – Auburn

K.D. Johnson – Auburn

Kario Oquendo – Georgia

KJ Williams – LSU

Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss

Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee

Henry Coleman III – Texas A&M

See Also:

Brandon Miller, Jahvon Quinerly Named Preseason Second-Team All-SEC; Alabama Predicted Fifth in Conference

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE