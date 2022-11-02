Skip to main content

Jahvon Quinerly Named Preseason All-SEC by Coaches, Brandon Miller Second-Team

The Southeastern Conference unveiled its 18th annual men's basketball coaches' preseason All-SEC selections for the 2022-23 season.

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly was one of nine players named Southeastern Conference Preseason All-SEC by league coaches on Wednesday morning. 

Freshman Brandon Miller was a second-team selection. 

Alabama was one of four teams to have multiple selections, the others being Auburn, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Overall, 36 different players received votes for the coaches' teams.

Miller and Quinerly were named preseason second-team All-SEC by media two weeks ago. However, the media teams were limited to just five players each. 

The coaches' selections have a minimum of eight players on each team. 

Quinerly finished last season second on the Crimson Tide in points with 457 and averaged 13.8 points per game. He also record 137 assists, 98 rebounds and 22 steals.

However, he suffered a torn ACL in the NCAA Tournament against Notre Dame. He's still recovering and will miss the start of the 2022-23 season. 

Miller is a 6-foot-9 addition who was a consensus five-star prospect and was selected as a 2021 McDonald's All-American. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition to the SEC honors, Quinerly was also named to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List and Miller was a Julius Erving Award Watch List honoree.

Alabama tips off its season Monday against Longwood at Coleman Coliseum. 

Preseason All-SEC Selections

First Team Preseason All-SEC

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas
Colin Castleton – Florida
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
Tolu Smith – Mississippi State
Kobe Brown – Missouri
Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

Brandon Miller – Alabama
Wendell Green Jr. – Auburn
K.D. Johnson – Auburn
Kario Oquendo – Georgia
KJ Williams – LSU
Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss
Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee
Henry Coleman III – Texas A&M

See Also:

Brandon Miller, Jahvon Quinerly Named Preseason Second-Team All-SEC; Alabama Predicted Fifth in Conference

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

A row of helmets sit on the grass at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in Minnesota.
All Things Bama

Final 2022 ASWA Alabama State Football Rankings

By Christopher Walsh
Eli Ricks
All Things Bama

Eli Ricks Emerging for Tide in Time for Trip to Tiger Stadium

By Katie Windham
Gene Jelks
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Hunter De Siver
110122_MFB_McClellanJa_Practice_KG3853
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama's Second Practice of LSU Week

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide Team road tunnel
All Things Bama

Where Alabama Landed in First CFP Rankings of Season

By Katie Windham
Alabama soccer against Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament
All Things Bama

Alabama Defeats Mississippi State 2-0 in SEC Quarterfinal

By Mason Smith
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Can Alabama Basketball Rebound From Last Season?

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) as Alabama takes the field before the LSU game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday November 3, 2018.
All Things Bama

Alabama Learning From Past Road Tests to Prepare for Death Valley

By Katie Windham