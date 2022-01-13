Alabama LT Evan Neal Declares for NFL Draft

Alabama left tackle Evan Neal is off to the NFL where he is projected to be a top-10 pick in this year's draft.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will need someone else to protect Bryce Young’s blindside next season. Evan Neal became the latest Crimson Tide player to declare for the NFL Draft on Thursday, announcing his decision over social media. The starting left tackle is projected to be a top-10 pick.

"I would like to start by thanking God for the opportunity and gifts he's given me to play the game that I love," Neal posted on social media. "I thank my family, my mom and day, and every single coach and fan who has supported me throughout my collegiate career. Though this season didn't end with the outcome my brothers and I were hoping for, this year was incredible and I will forever remember all that it took to get us there.

"Playing football at the highest level was always my goal and to be able to do that at The University of Alabama has been a dream come true. I'm deeply grateful to all the fans that showed up every Saturday to cheer us on, to my coaches who encouraged me daily to push myself, and to my loved ones who have had my back through every high and low — you all have helped me become a better player and a better person.

"After discussing with my parents and family, I have decided to forego my senior season and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Thank you to every single person who supported my during my time at Alabama. Roll Tide Forever"

Neal earned consensus first-team All-American honors starting all 15 games at left tackle while helping Alabama average 39.9 points and 488.2 yards per game this season. The 6-foot-7, 350-pound lineman led the Tide with an 80.7 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, surrendering just two sacks and 19 pressures over 650 pass-blocking snaps. He was also an efficient run-blocker, earning an 80.4 mark from PFF.

“He is strong. He's a big man. He takes a lot of space,” Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson said of going up against Neal in practice last year. “He has a nice first step. He gets from point A to point B very fast. He's great at run blocking and that will definitely iron sharpens iron every day. So I feel like if I'm going against the NFL tackle every day I practice. I mean, we did each other better, but he's a great player. I think he's the best tackle in college football.”

In addition to his play on the field, Neal was voted as one of four permanent team captains for Alabama by his teammates.

“It means everything to me to know that my teammates recognize me as their leader,” Neal said last month. “It really means the world. It makes me want to be a better leader for them that much more.”

Neal is the third Alabama player to declare for the NFL Draft, joining defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis and outside linebacker Christopher Allen, who did so on Wednesday. Players have until Monday to make their draft decisions. This year’s NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30.