Skip to main content

Alabama MBB vs. Vanderbilt Preview: Just A Minute

Mason and Austin take a detailed look at the Crimson Tide's matchup against the Commodores.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Just a Minute, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, a duo will pair up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as Mason and Austin discuss Alabama basketball's matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores, from the play of Liam Robbins to the homecoming of Brandon Miller.

BamaCentral’s Just a Minute Panel

Joey Blackwell: Assistant editor and award-winning journalist for BamaCentral, Joey has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey earned his bachelor's degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. He has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Austin Hannon: Austin Hannon is the newest staff writer on the BamaCentral team, joining in December 2022. He graduated from The University of Alabama with a degree in sports media and brings a ton of journalism experience. Hannon is the former sports editor of The Crimson White, the University's school newspaper. He has covered Alabama football, men's basketball, baseball, women's basketball and women's soccer in his 3+ years of experience on the Crimson Tide beat.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mason Smith: Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Pete Golding
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Golding, Golding, Gone! And The Baton Rouge Beatdown

By Mason Smith
End Zone Eno
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: End Zone Eno

By Anthony Sisco
New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath in an interview in the locker room after defeating the Baltimore Colts during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl. The Jets defeated the Colts 16-7 giving the AFL their first victory over the NFL in the Super Bowl series.
History

Alabama Has Connections to Most Iconic Moments in NFL Playoffs

By Edwin Stanton
Kenny Stabler cover Sports Illustrated, Jan. 17, 1977
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By Joe Schatz
Four-star quarterback Walker White will visit Alabama on Tuesday
Recruiting

Alabama Football Set to Host Top Quarterback Recruit From Arkansas

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
All Things Bama

Initial Hot Board for Alabama Defensive Coordinator: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama basketball team
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: How Will Alabama Basketball Respond Against Vanderbilt?

By Clay Miller
Alabama basketball team at South Alabama
All Things Bama

How Alabama Basketball Responded to the Darius Miles Incident

By Joey Blackwell