Alabama Men’s and Women’s Basketball Signed the Top Players in Tennessee

Brandon Miller and Karly Weathers both join the Crimson Tide after earning Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year honors this season.

Alabama men’s and women’s basketball both managed to poach the best player from Tennessee in this year’s recruiting class. Alabama men’s basketball signee Brandon Miller was named Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year in boys basketball on Wednesday while Crimson Tide women’s basketball signee Karly Weathers took home the honor on the girl's side last week.

Miller, the No. 11 player in this year’s SI99, averaged 26.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals for Cane Ridge High School this season. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game on March 29 as well as the Jordan Brand Classic on April 15.

“Brandon Miller is a remarkable athlete who displays wide shoulders and long arms with plenty of bounce,” said Paul Biancardi, ESPN National Recruiting Director in a release. “He is most impactful when his game goes up and down and he’s attacking the rim. When it comes to completing a play, his body control and concentration is next-level.”

Weathers averaged 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.0 blocks while leading Loretto High School to a 28-2 record. The 5-foot-11 guard finished her high school career with 2,701 points. On top of her efforts on the court, she also maintained a 3.92 GPA in the classroom.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.

Gallery: Brandon Miller and Karly Weathers

Brandon-Miller.jfif
Brandon Miller
Alabama women's basketball signee Karly Weathers.
Alabama women's basketball signee Karly Weathers.

