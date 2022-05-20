Skip to main content

Alabama Men's Basketball Announces Summer Foreign Tour

The Crimson Tide will travel to Spain and France over a 10-day stretch from Aug. 5-14, playing three games between Barcelona and Paris.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball will be taking a trip to Europe this summer, the team announced in a release on Friday morning.

The Crimson Tide will travel to Spain and France over a 10-day stretch from Aug. 5-14, playing three games between Barcelona and Paris.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to have our program go on a foreign trip as a team to Barcelona and Paris," Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said in a statement. "It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our guys. It will give us all an opportunity to come together as a team before the season begins through the extra practices we'll have, the educational and cultural experiences that we'll encounter and the high-level competition that we plan on facing. It will be an experience that will remain with us all."

Alabama will hold 10 practices prior to the tour, per NCAA rules. Two games will be played in Barcelona on Aug. 8-9, with one final game taking place in Paris on Aug. 12.

Opponents, tips times and locations of the games will be announced by the team at a later date.

Here's the full release issued by Alabama athletics:

