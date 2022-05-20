Alabama Men's Basketball Announces Summer Foreign Tour

The Crimson Tide will travel to Spain and France over a 10-day stretch from Aug. 5-14, playing three games between Barcelona and Paris.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball will be taking a trip to Europe this summer, the team announced in a release on Friday morning.

The Crimson Tide will travel to Spain and France over a 10-day stretch from Aug. 5-14, playing three games between Barcelona and Paris.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to have our program go on a foreign trip as a team to Barcelona and Paris," Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said in a statement. "It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our guys. It will give us all an opportunity to come together as a team before the season begins through the extra practices we'll have, the educational and cultural experiences that we'll encounter and the high-level competition that we plan on facing. It will be an experience that will remain with us all."

Alabama will hold 10 practices prior to the tour, per NCAA rules. Two games will be played in Barcelona on Aug. 8-9, with one final game taking place in Paris on Aug. 12.

Opponents, tips times and locations of the games will be announced by the team at a later date.

Here's the full release issued by Alabama athletics:

Alabama Men’s Basketball Announces Foreign Trip to Spain, France in August

The Crimson Tide will play three games over a 10-day stretch from Aug. 5-14.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama men's basketball team will venture on a 10-day foreign tour to Barcelona, Spain, and Paris, France, in August, head coach Nate Oats has announced. The Crimson Tide will play two games and spend four days in Barcelona before traveling to Paris for another four days and one contest.

Per NCAA rules regarding a foreign tour, Alabama will hold 10 days of practices prior to departing Tuscaloosa. The Tide's trip will begin on Aug. 5 when it departs Tuscaloosa for Atlanta. The Tide will arrive in Barcelona at 8:55 a.m. local time on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The two games in Barcelona will be played Aug. 8 and Aug. 9, with the team departing for Paris on Aug. 10. The lone contest in France will take place Aug. 12. The team will return to Tuscaloosa on Aug. 14.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to have our program go on a foreign trip as a team to Barcelona and Paris," head coach Nate Oats said. "It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our guys. It will give us all an opportunity to come together as a team before the season begins through the extra practices we'll have, the educational and cultural experiences that we'll encounter and the high-level competition that we plan on facing. It will be an experience that will remain with us all."

Further details surrounding the trip including opponents, tip times, locations and more will be announced at a later time.