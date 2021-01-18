All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Alabama Men's Basketball No. 18 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

The Crimson Tide picked up two big wins last week, causing them to surge in the rankings
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball is now the No. 18 team in the nation, according to the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The poll was released on Monday morning. Alabama was previously unranked, but received the most votes outside of the top 25 teams.

After defeating Kentucky on the road for the first time since 2006 and handling Arkansas in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday, the Crimson Tide rose in the rankings.

Alabama's next game will be at LSU on Tuesday night. The Tigers are currently unranked, but received 20 votes in this week's poll.

Aside from Alabama, only two other teams from the SEC are ranked in this week's AP Top 25. Tennessee, who the Crimson Tide defeated in Knoxville, is ranked at No. 6 while Missouri sits at No. 19, just one spot behind Alabama.

Here is the full list of teams in the AP Top 25 with the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll coming as soon as the rankings are released:

AP Top 25 Poll

(Ranking, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga (14-0) West Coast 1,598 (62) 

2. Baylor (12-0) Big 12 1,538 (2) 

3. Villanova (8-1) Big East 1,445 

4. Iowa (12-2) Big Ten 1,420 

5. Texas (11-2) Big 12 1,289 

6. Tennessee (10-1) Southeastern 1,242 

7. Michigan (11-1) Big Ten 1,197 

8. Houston (11-1) American Athletic 1,155 

9. Kansas (10-3) Big 12 1,072 

10. Wisconsin (11-3) Big Ten 939 

11. Creighton (10-3) Big East 833 

12. Texas Tech (11-4) Big 12 792 

13. Virginia (9-2) Atlantic Coast 778 

14. West Virginia (9-4) Big 12 732 

15. Ohio State (11-3) Big Ten 631 

16. Virginia Tech (11-2) Atlantic Coast 536 

17. Minnesota (11-4) Big Ten 507 

18.  Alabama (11-3) Southeastern 487 

19. Missouri (8-2) Southeastern 462 

20. Clemson (9-2) Atlantic Coast 354 

21. Oregon (9-2) Pacific 12 235 

22. Illinois (9-5) Big Ten 232 

23. Connecticut (7-1) Big East 209 

24. UCLA (11-2) Pacific 12 195 

25. Saint Louis (7-1) Atlantic 10 172 

Others receiving votes:

Louisville 155, Colorado 148, Oklahoma State 119, Florida State 112, USC 74, Duke 43, Drake 42, LSU 20, Boise State 15, Xavier 7, Belmont 5, Michigan State 3, Winthrop 3, Toledo 2, Utah State 1, Purdue 1

This story will be updated once the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll is released.

