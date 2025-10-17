The Top 100 College Football Programs: All-Time Final AP Poll
It goes without saying that when Nick Saban left coaching, the University of Alabama was going to take a hit in terms of its college football status.
Hey, it's still Alabama, with all the history and the most national titles, but coming off the greatest dynasty the sport had ever seen there's just no way for the Crimson Tide to maintain that kind of consistent success at the same level. Factor in NIL and the transfer portal, and Saban himself may not been able to do it (which was part of the reason why he stepped down).
In terms of barometers, there's already one that reflects the change when coupled with Ohio State winning the national championship last season, the All-Time Associated Press Poll. Following its bowl loss, four-loss Alabama came in at No. 17 for its lowest final ranking since Saban's first season in 2007. Not only did the Crimson Tide famously be in the top spot, No. 1, at some point of every season between 2008 and 2002 (it "only" got to No. 3 in 2023), but it never finished out of the top 10 in the final poll for 16 straight seasons.
Thats' right up there with Bobby Bowden's amazing run, with Florida State finishing in the top five 14 straight seasons from 1987-2000. However, the Seminoles only won two national titles during that time period. Things also caught up to FSU as well, as it followed with five seasons finishing in the AP Top 25, but all below No. 10, and three of Bowden's final four seasons it finished unranked.
Even with all that, Florida State is not in the top 10 of the All-Time Associated Press Poll, either.
The unofficial rankings were originally compiled and organized by Charles Woodroof, former SEC assistant director of media relations, and was a regular part of the annual SEC football media guide. The league has stopped keeping track, but we've made it a regular staple here on BamaCentral and Alabama Crimson Tide On SI.
It includes the same points structure as the regular rankings, and features every the final poll of every season since its creation in 1936. Specifically, a first-place vote is worth 25 points, second 24 points, and all the way down to one point for No. 25, although the majority of years there were fewer than 25 teams listed.
From 1936 to 1961 the wire service ranked 20 teams. From 1962 to 1967 only 10. It went back to 20 from 1968 to 1988 before expanding to 25 teams in 1989. Consequently, the all-time poll is weighted a bit toward the most recent results.
When Saban took over at Alabama, the Crimson Tide was fifth on the all-time list, with Oklahoma at No. 1. It took a lot of his time in Tuscaloosa to move up to the top spot. This year the program slipped a spot, but it would take a lot for it to fall out of the top three, never find fifth, where there's a pretty large gap down to No. 6.
Here's the top 100 through the 2024 season:
Rank
Team
Points
Top 20
Top 10
Top 5
1st
2nd
1
Ohio State
1,034
63
44
30
6
8
2
Alabama
1,030
62
49
31
13
5
3
Oklahoma
981.5
60
45
33
6
4
4
Notre Dame
901.5
60
40
26
8
6
5
Michigan
892
62
41
18
3
2
6
Texas
699
46
29
12
3
2
7
USC
691
53
28
19
5
5
8
Nebraska
638
43
30
13
4
2
9
Penn State
637
46
29
15
2
3
10
Georgia
633
40
28
15
3
3
11
Tennessee
608
43
25
13
2
4
12
LSU
597
44
23
10
3
3
13
Florida State
578
32
20
17
3
2
14
Florida
501
31
19
11
3
1
15
Auburn
479
36
19
9
2
2
16
Miami (Fla.)
478
31
15
10
5
4
17
Clemson
463
34
14
8
3
3
18
Michigan State
406.5
28
18
9
1
4
19
UCLA
383
32
17
9
0
1
20
Washington
348
25
13
7
0
3
21
Arkansas
333
28
14
4
0
1
22
Texas A&M
331.5
27
13
4
1
0
23
Ole Miss
329.5
26
13
4
0
2
24
Wisconsin
328
22
14
3
0
1
25
Oregon
312.5
18
12
7
0
3
26
Iowa
303
24
14
3
0
1
27
TCU
295
18
12
4
1
2
28
Georgia Tech
262.5
22
11
5
0
2
29
Stanford
257
20
10
4
0
1
30
Pittsburgh
235
19
10
6
2
1
31
Colorado
228
20
8
5
1
0
32
Missouri
212.5
18
9
3
0
0
33
Virginia Tech
212
15
7
1
0
1
34
Arizona State
205.5
17
8
3
0
1
35
Kansas State
196
13
6
0
0
0
36
Minnesota
191
17
10
5
4
0
37
Oklahoma State
190
17
4
2
0
0
38
Army
186
15
8
6
2
2
39
BYU
178
15
3
2
1
0
40
North Carolina
174
18
8
1
0
0
(tie)
Boise State
174
11
5
2
0
0
42
Baylor
173.5
17
3
1
0
0
43
Maryland
167.5
17
5
3
1
0
(tie)
Syracuse
167.5
14
5
2
1
0
45
Navy
165.5
14
8
7
0
1
46
California
163
12
6
4
0
1
(tie)
West Virginia
163
16
6
2
0
0
48
Houston
159.5
16
7
2
0
0
49
Utah
152
11
4
2
0
1
50
Illinois
147
12
6
3
0
0
51
Northwestern
141
11
6
0
0
0
52
Purdue
133.5
15
5
1
0
0
53
Duke
133
16
5
2
0
1
54
SMU
131
12
6
3
0
1
55
Boston College
119.5
10
4
2
0
0
56
Washington State
114
10
5
0
0
0
57
South Carolina
113
9
3
1
0
0
58
Louisville
108
8
2
0
0
0
59
Oregon State
104
8
3
1
0
0
60
Mississippi State
92.5
12
1
0
0
0
61
Texas Tech
84
8
0
0
0
0
(tie)
Cincinnati
84
5
3
1
0
0
(tie)
N.C. State
84
11
0
0
0
0
64
Kansas
79
6
3
0
0
0
65
Kentucky
78
10
2
0
0
0
66
Arizona
73
8
2
1
0
0
67
Indiana
71
7
3
2
0
0
68
Tulane
67.5
8
3
1
0
0
69
Rice
66
8
4
1
0
0
70
Pennsylvania
60
7
2
0
0
0
71
Air Force
59
5
2
0
0
0
72
Central Florida
58
3
2
0
0
0
(tie)
Fordham
58
6
2
1
0
0
74
Virginia
56
6
0
0
0
0
75
Santa Clara
55
6
2
0
0
0
76
Tulsa
49
6
1
1
0
0
77
Miami (Ohio)
48
5
2
0
0
0
78
Cornell
43
5
1
1
0
0
79
Dartmouth
35
5
1
0
0
0
(tie)
Princeton
35
4
2
0
0
0
81
Iowa Pre-Flight
34
2
2
1
0
1
(tie)
Yale
34
4
0
0
0
0
83
Wyoming
33
3
1
0
0
0
84
Duquesne
31
3
2
0
0
0
(tie)
Colorado State
31
3
0
0
0
0
(tie)
Iowa State
31
3
1
0
0
0
87
Utah State
27
1
1
0
0
0
88
Holy Cross
26.5
5
1
0
0
0
89
Villanova
26
3
1
0
0
0
90
Rutgers
25
4
0
0
0
0
(tie)
Southern Miss
25
3
0
0
0
0
92
Louisiana
23
3
0
0
0
0
(tie)
Wake Forest
22
4
0
0
0
0
94
March Field
22
2
2
0
0
0
(tie)
Marshall
21
1
1
0
0
0
96
Brainbridge NTS
20
2
1
1
0
0
97
Great Lakes
19
2
1
0
0
0
98
Randolph Field
18
1
1
1
0
0
(tie)
William & Mary
18
3
0
0
0
0
(tie)
East Carolina
18
2
1
0
0
0
(tie)
Toledo
18
2
0
0
0
0