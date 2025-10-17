Bama Central

The Top 100 College Football Programs: All-Time Final AP Poll

After Nick Saban led the Alabama Crimson Tide into the top spot, another program retook the lead following his departure.

Christopher Walsh

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to Nick Saban on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the College Football Playoff first round game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks to Nick Saban on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the College Football Playoff first round game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It goes without saying that when Nick Saban left coaching, the University of Alabama was going to take a hit in terms of its college football status.

Hey, it's still Alabama, with all the history and the most national titles, but coming off the greatest dynasty the sport had ever seen there's just no way for the Crimson Tide to maintain that kind of consistent success at the same level. Factor in NIL and the transfer portal, and Saban himself may not been able to do it (which was part of the reason why he stepped down).

In terms of barometers, there's already one that reflects the change when coupled with Ohio State winning the national championship last season, the All-Time Associated Press Poll. Following its bowl loss, four-loss Alabama came in at No. 17 for its lowest final ranking since Saban's first season in 2007. Not only did the Crimson Tide famously be in the top spot, No. 1, at some point of every season between 2008 and 2002 (it "only" got to No. 3 in 2023), but it never finished out of the top 10 in the final poll for 16 straight seasons.

Thats' right up there with Bobby Bowden's amazing run, with Florida State finishing in the top five 14 straight seasons from 1987-2000. However, the Seminoles only won two national titles during that time period. Things also caught up to FSU as well, as it followed with five seasons finishing in the AP Top 25, but all below No. 10, and three of Bowden's final four seasons it finished unranked.

Even with all that, Florida State is not in the top 10 of the All-Time Associated Press Poll, either.

The unofficial rankings were originally compiled and organized by Charles Woodroof, former SEC assistant director of media relations, and was a regular part of the annual SEC football media guide. The league has stopped keeping track, but we've made it a regular staple here on BamaCentral and Alabama Crimson Tide On SI.

It includes the same points structure as the regular rankings, and features every the final poll of every season since its creation in 1936. Specifically, a first-place vote is worth 25 points, second 24 points, and all the way down to one point for No. 25, although the majority of years there were fewer than 25 teams listed.

From 1936 to 1961 the wire service ranked 20 teams. From 1962 to 1967 only 10. It went back to 20 from 1968 to 1988 before expanding to 25 teams in 1989. Consequently, the all-time poll is weighted a bit toward the most recent results.

When Saban took over at Alabama, the Crimson Tide was fifth on the all-time list, with Oklahoma at No. 1. It took a lot of his time in Tuscaloosa to move up to the top spot. This year the program slipped a spot, but it would take a lot for it to fall out of the top three, never find fifth, where there's a pretty large gap down to No. 6.

Here's the top 100 through the 2024 season:

Rank

Team

Points

Top 20

Top 10

Top 5

1st

2nd

1

Ohio State

1,034

63

44

30

6

8

2

Alabama

1,030

62

49

31

13

5

3

Oklahoma

981.5

60

45

33

6

4

4

Notre Dame

901.5

60

40

26

8

6

5

Michigan

892

62

41

18

3

2

6

Texas

699

46

29

12

3

2

7

USC

691

53

28

19

5

5

8

Nebraska

638

43

30

13

4

2

9

Penn State

637

46

29

15

2

3

10

Georgia

633

40

28

15

3

3

11

Tennessee

608

43

25

13

2

4

12

LSU

597

44

23

10

3

3

13

Florida State

578

32

20

17

3

2

14

Florida

501

31

19

11

3

1

15

Auburn

479

36

19

9

2

2

16

Miami (Fla.)

478

31

15

10

5

4

17

Clemson

463

34

14

8

3

3

18

Michigan State

406.5

28

18

9

1

4

19

UCLA

383

32

17

9

0

1

20

Washington

348

25

13

7

0

3

21

Arkansas

333

28

14

4

0

1

22

Texas A&M

331.5

27

13

4

1

0

23

Ole Miss

329.5

26

13

4

0

2

24

Wisconsin

328

22

14

3

0

1

25

Oregon

312.5

18

12

7

0

3

26

Iowa

303

24

14

3

0

1

27

TCU

295

18

12

4

1

2

28

Georgia Tech

262.5

22

11

5

0

2

29

Stanford

257

20

10

4

0

1

30

Pittsburgh

235

19

10

6

2

1

31

Colorado

228

20

8

5

1

0

32

Missouri

212.5

18

9

3

0

0

33

Virginia Tech

212

15

7

1

0

1

34

Arizona State

205.5

17

8

3

0

1

35

Kansas State

196

13

6

0

0

0

36

Minnesota

191

17

10

5

4

0

37

Oklahoma State

190

17

4

2

0

0

38

Army

186

15

8

6

2

2

39

BYU

178

15

3

2

1

0

40

North Carolina

174

18

8

1

0

0

(tie)

Boise State

174

11

5

2

0

0

42

Baylor

173.5

17

3

1

0

0

43

Maryland

167.5

17

5

3

1

0

(tie)

Syracuse

167.5

14

5

2

1

0

45

Navy

165.5

14

8

7

0

1

46

California

163

12

6

4

0

1

(tie)

West Virginia

163

16

6

2

0

0

48

Houston

159.5

16

7

2

0

0

49

Utah

152

11

4

2

0

1

50

Illinois

147

12

6

3

0

0

51

Northwestern

141

11

6

0

0

0

52

Purdue

133.5

15

5

1

0

0

53

Duke

133

16

5

2

0

1

54

SMU

131

12

6

3

0

1

55

Boston College

119.5

10

4

2

0

0

56

Washington State

114

10

5

0

0

0

57

South Carolina

113

9

3

1

0

0

58

Louisville

108

8

2

0

0

0

59

Oregon State

104

8

3

1

0

0

60

Mississippi State

92.5

12

1

0

0

0

61

Texas Tech

84

8

0

0

0

0

(tie)

Cincinnati

84

5

3

1

0

0

(tie)

N.C. State

84

11

0

0

0

0

64

Kansas

79

6

3

0

0

0

65

Kentucky

78

10

2

0

0

0

66

Arizona

73

8

2

1

0

0

67

Indiana

71

7

3

2

0

0

68

Tulane

67.5

8

3

1

0

0

69

Rice

66

8

4

1

0

0

70

Pennsylvania

60

7

2

0

0

0

71

Air Force

59

5

2

0

0

0

72

Central Florida

58

3

2

0

0

0

(tie)

Fordham

58

6

2

1

0

0

74

Virginia

56

6

0

0

0

0

75

Santa Clara

55

6

2

0

0

0

76

Tulsa

49

6

1

1

0

0

77

Miami (Ohio)

48

5

2

0

0

0

78

Cornell

43

5

1

1

0

0

79

Dartmouth

35

5

1

0

0

0

(tie)

Princeton

35

4

2

0

0

0

81

Iowa Pre-Flight

34

2

2

1

0

1

(tie)

Yale

34

4

0

0

0

0

83

Wyoming

33

3

1

0

0

0

84

Duquesne

31

3

2

0

0

0

(tie)

Colorado State

31

3

0

0

0

0

(tie)

Iowa State

31

3

1

0

0

0

87

Utah State

27

1

1

0

0

0

88

Holy Cross

26.5

5

1

0

0

0

89

Villanova

26

3

1

0

0

0

90

Rutgers

25

4

0

0

0

0

(tie)

Southern Miss

25

3

0

0

0

0

92

Louisiana

23

3

0

0

0

0

(tie)

Wake Forest

22

4

0

0

0

0

94

March Field

22

2

2

0

0

0

(tie)

Marshall

21

1

1

0

0

0

96

Brainbridge NTS

20

2

1

1

0

0

97

Great Lakes

19

2

1

0

0

0

98

Randolph Field

18

1

1

1

0

0

(tie)

William & Mary

18

3

0

0

0

0

(tie)

East Carolina

18

2

1

0

0

0

(tie)

Toledo

18

2

0

0

0

0

Published
Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

