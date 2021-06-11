Sports Illustrated home
Alabama Men's Golf Assistant Coach Jon Howell Departing Program

Howell has been named the director of golf at the Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's golf assistant coach Jon Howell is departing the program after being named the director of golf at the Annandale Golf Club in Madison, Miss.

Howell served as the assistant coach for the men's golf team for the last seven years.

“This was an incredibly tough decision, but one I ultimately made for the best interest of my family,” Howell said in a statement. “It’s been an incredible run and we have thoroughly enjoyed our time in Tuscaloosa. We have made friendships and memories that will last a lifetime. I would especially like to thank head coach Jay Seawell for everything he has taught me during my time with the Alabama men’s golf program.

"It is one of the best programs in the nation from top-to-bottom and it’s been a sincere joy being a part of it for the past seven years."

During his seven years with Alabama, the Crimson Tide reached an NCAA Regional every season. In 2018, the program placed second at both the SEC and NCAA Championships.

“Jon has done a tremendous job for our program,” Alabama head coach Jay Seawell said in a statement. “We played in an NCAA and SEC final and had many great moments together. He has been an integral part of our players’ lives, as well as mine, for the past seven years. He will certainly be missed but I am very excited for the new opportunity for him, his wife Kay and his daughter Sadie.” 

Alongside Seawell, Howell coached All-Americans Robby Shelton (first team), Davis Riley (honorable mention in 2016 and third team in 2017) and Lee Hodges (third team in 2018), who each have earned their PGA Tour cards.

In all, Howell helped the Tide to an NCAA runner-up finish (2018), three consecutive NCAA Championship appearances (2016-18) and six straight NCAA Regional showings (2015-19, 21) while coaching four All-Americans, seven all-district performers and nine All-SEC honorees.

In parting, Howell has one final message to the athletes.

"To the players, thank you for making me a better coach and person," Howell said. "I am proud to have worked alongside some of the best young men anyone can be around, and it has been an incredible experience to be your coach. My wife Kay, my daughter Sadie and I are excited for this next opportunity in my career and the chance to return to our home state of Mississippi.

"Roll Tide!”

