Alabama Names Nine Players of the Week Following Win Over Notre Dame

Three apiece on offense, defense and special teams earned the weekly recognition
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama coaching staff selected seven student-athletes to nine slots as players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 31-14 win over No. 4/4/4 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on New Year’s Day. Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood and DeVonta Smith on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Christian Barmore and Josh Jobe on defense; and Anderson Jr., Jobe and Charlie Scott on special teams all picked up the weekly accolades for their play in the opening round of the Playoff.

OFFENSE

Mac Jones

  • Continued his steady play with a 25-of-30 effort that included 297 yards and four touchdowns
  • Connected from 26, 12, 34 and seven yards on his four scoring strikes
  • Added five rushes for 20 yards by day’s end

Alex Leatherwood

  • Led an Alabama offensive line unit that helped UA post 437 yards of total offense
  • Helped open holes for the Tide to rush for 140 yards on just 25 carries for a 5.6 yards per carry average
  • Kept Mac Jones upright as the Alabama quarterback finished 25-of-30 on the day

DeVonta Smith

  • Picked up Most Valuable Player honors in the Rose Bowl
  • Led all pass-catchers with 130 yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions
  • Scored from 26, 34 and seven yards away

DEFENSE

Will Anderson Jr.

  • Provided constant pressure off the edge to force Ian Book into tough situations all day
  • Totaled six tackles to tie for third on the team
  • Credited with four quarterback pressures by Pro Football Focus

Christian Barmore

  • Was nearly unblockable all day against the Fighting Irish
  • Applied consistent pressure to the quarterback, including one sack (-14 yards)
  • The sack was part of his five total tackles by game’s end

Josh Jobe

  • Finished second on the team in tackles with seven stops
  • Added a forced fumble while locking down his side of the field

SPECIAL TEAMS

Will Anderson Jr.

  • Blocked the Notre Dame field goal try just before half to help the Tide maintain a two-touchdown lead heading into the break

Josh Jobe

  • Set the tone right away, forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff with a huge hit on the ND returner

Charlie Scott

  • Called on to punt three times on the night, totaling 127 yards on his three boots
  • Averaged 42.3 yards per punt with a long of 46
  • Dropped two of his punts inside the 20-yard line to pin the Irish deep

