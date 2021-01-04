Alabama Names Nine Players of the Week Following Win Over Notre Dame

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama coaching staff selected seven student-athletes to nine slots as players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 31-14 win over No. 4/4/4 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on New Year’s Day. Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood and DeVonta Smith on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Christian Barmore and Josh Jobe on defense; and Anderson Jr., Jobe and Charlie Scott on special teams all picked up the weekly accolades for their play in the opening round of the Playoff.

OFFENSE

Mac Jones

Continued his steady play with a 25-of-30 effort that included 297 yards and four touchdowns

Connected from 26, 12, 34 and seven yards on his four scoring strikes

Added five rushes for 20 yards by day’s end

Alex Leatherwood

Led an Alabama offensive line unit that helped UA post 437 yards of total offense

Helped open holes for the Tide to rush for 140 yards on just 25 carries for a 5.6 yards per carry average

Kept Mac Jones upright as the Alabama quarterback finished 25-of-30 on the day

DeVonta Smith

Picked up Most Valuable Player honors in the Rose Bowl

Led all pass-catchers with 130 yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions

Scored from 26, 34 and seven yards away

DEFENSE

Will Anderson Jr.

Provided constant pressure off the edge to force Ian Book into tough situations all day

Totaled six tackles to tie for third on the team

Credited with four quarterback pressures by Pro Football Focus

Christian Barmore

Was nearly unblockable all day against the Fighting Irish

Applied consistent pressure to the quarterback, including one sack (-14 yards)

The sack was part of his five total tackles by game’s end

Josh Jobe

Finished second on the team in tackles with seven stops

Added a forced fumble while locking down his side of the field

SPECIAL TEAMS

Will Anderson Jr.

Blocked the Notre Dame field goal try just before half to help the Tide maintain a two-touchdown lead heading into the break

Josh Jobe

Set the tone right away, forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff with a huge hit on the ND returner

Charlie Scott