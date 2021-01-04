Alabama Names Nine Players of the Week Following Win Over Notre Dame
Three apiece on offense, defense and special teams earned the weekly recognition
The Alabama coaching staff selected seven student-athletes to nine slots as players of the week following the Crimson Tide's 31-14 win over No. 4/4/4 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on New Year's Day. Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood and DeVonta Smith on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Christian Barmore and Josh Jobe on defense; and Anderson Jr., Jobe and Charlie Scott on special teams all picked up the weekly accolades for their play in the opening round of the Playoff.
OFFENSE
Mac Jones
- Continued his steady play with a 25-of-30 effort that included 297 yards and four touchdowns
- Connected from 26, 12, 34 and seven yards on his four scoring strikes
- Added five rushes for 20 yards by day’s end
Alex Leatherwood
- Led an Alabama offensive line unit that helped UA post 437 yards of total offense
- Helped open holes for the Tide to rush for 140 yards on just 25 carries for a 5.6 yards per carry average
- Kept Mac Jones upright as the Alabama quarterback finished 25-of-30 on the day
DeVonta Smith
- Picked up Most Valuable Player honors in the Rose Bowl
- Led all pass-catchers with 130 yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions
- Scored from 26, 34 and seven yards away
DEFENSE
Will Anderson Jr.
- Provided constant pressure off the edge to force Ian Book into tough situations all day
- Totaled six tackles to tie for third on the team
- Credited with four quarterback pressures by Pro Football Focus
Christian Barmore
- Was nearly unblockable all day against the Fighting Irish
- Applied consistent pressure to the quarterback, including one sack (-14 yards)
- The sack was part of his five total tackles by game’s end
Josh Jobe
- Finished second on the team in tackles with seven stops
- Added a forced fumble while locking down his side of the field
SPECIAL TEAMS
Will Anderson Jr.
- Blocked the Notre Dame field goal try just before half to help the Tide maintain a two-touchdown lead heading into the break
Josh Jobe
- Set the tone right away, forcing a fumble on the opening kickoff with a huge hit on the ND returner
Charlie Scott
- Called on to punt three times on the night, totaling 127 yards on his three boots
- Averaged 42.3 yards per punt with a long of 46
- Dropped two of his punts inside the 20-yard line to pin the Irish deep