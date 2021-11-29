Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr. Named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week, Coaches Name Seven Players of the Week

Anderson recorded seven tackles including three for a loss against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday morning.

Anderson was a crucial part of the Crimson Tide's 24-22 quadruple-overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl last Saturday, accounting for seven total tackles, including three for a loss. Of those tackles for loss, one was a sack.

Anderson split the Defensive Player of the Week honor with LSU linebacker Damone Clark, who led the Tigers with 10 tackles in its win over Texas A&M.

Here is the full press release and list of SEC Football Players of the Week, courtesy of the SEC:

OFFENSIVE

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Burks set an Arkansas single-season school record with his sixth 100-yard receiving game of the season, catching seven passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in the Razorbacks' win over rival Missouri.

The junior's 52-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter was his team-best 11th of the season and matched Marcus Monk for second in Arkansas history in a single season. Burks also added a 43-yard catch to increase his league-leading total to 20 catches of 20+ yards.

He became just the fourth Arkansas wide receiver all time to eclipse 1000 yards in a single season and first since 2012 with 1104 yards on the year through 12 games.



DEFENSIVE

Damone Clark, LB, LSU

Led LSU with 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in the 27-24 win over Texas A&M.

Upped his nation's best tackle total to 135 for the season ... The 135 tackles rank as the fourth-highest total in LSU single-season history.

LSU held the Aggies to season lows in rushing yards (54) and total yards (296) ... Had two sacks on A&M's final possession.

His tackles for loss totaled 15 negative yards.

As a unit, LSU sacked the A&M quarterback four times and held 1,000-yard rusher Isaiah Spiller to only 27 yards on 11 carries.

Will Anderson, LB, Alabama

Anderson was a wrecking crew for the Alabama defense in Auburn against the Tigers

He recorded double-digit tackles for loss for the sixth straight game

Finished with 3.0 tackles for loss (-15 yards) to give him 30.5 on the season

Added another sack (-11 yards) to increase his SEC leading total to 14.5

Finished with seven total tackles, including six solo stops

Tide coaches credited him with two quarterback pressures

Helped hold Auburn to just 22 rushing yards, 155 yards below their season average and just 159 total yards, 269 below their average

SPECIAL TEAMS

Cade York, PK, LSU

Kicked field goals of 50 and 47 yards and made all three of his PATs in helping LSU to a 27-24 win over Texas A&M.

Extended his school-record streak of consecutive PATs to 118.

With nine points, he moved past Kevin Faulk into second place in LSU history for career scoring with 326 points.

He also extended his LSU record for career 50-yard field goals to 15.

Sam Williams, DL, Ole Miss

Tallied two sacks and led a stout Ole Miss defense in an Egg Bowl win at Mississippi State.

Limited MSU to its second-lowest offensive output of the season (420 total yards).

Held the opposition without a first-half touchdown for the third straight game and marked just the second time this season for the Bulldogs (Alabama).

Moved into third in the Ole Miss career record book (modern day) with 22.5 career sacks.

Rose to seventh all-time at Ole Miss in career TFLs with 32.5.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky

Led the offensive line that helped generate 52 points in Kentucky's Governor's Cup win over in-state rival Louisville

Had two knockdown blocks, did not allow any quarterback sacks, and did not have any penalties or missed assignments

Had 11 blocks at the point of attack, including a key fourth-down conversion that set up a score

Kentucky rushed for a season-high 362 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per rush

UK rushed for seven touchdowns, breaking the Governor's Cup record for most rushing TDs

Kentucky scored on seven of the eight possessions in which he played, with the only time not scoring being the possession that ended the first half

FRESHMAN

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

Wright rushed for a game-high and career-best 112 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown as Tennessee topped Vanderbilt 45-21 in the regular season finale.

Wright, stepping up in an injured Vol backfield, averaged 7.5 yards per carry while 46 of his rushing yards came after contact.

He was part of a UT ground attack that finished with 285 rushing yards, 100 yards above what the Commodores came into the contest allowing per game.

Wright provided a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. In the entire month of November, Wright led all SEC freshmen in rushing yards per game (64.75) and total rushing yards (259).

Following the announcement of the SEC Football Players of the Week, Alabama also announced its players of the week from the Iron Bowl. In total, the Crimson Tide coaches named seven players for the team's win.

On offense, wide receiver John Metchie was named for his career-best 13 receptions. On defense, Anderson was named once again alongside DBs Jordan Battle and Demarcco Hellams and DL Phidarian Mathis.

On special teams, place kicker Will Reichard and kick coverage specialist Khyree Jackson were named.

Here is the press release announcing the coaches' players of the week, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

Alabama Coaching Staff Names Seven Players of the Week following Overtime Win at Auburn

One on offense, four on defense and two on special teams earned the honor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama coaching staff named seven players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 24-22, quadruple overtime win in last Saturday’s Iron Bowl. John Metchie III on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, DeMarcco Hellams and Phidarian Mathis on defense; and Khyree Jackson and Will Reichard on special teams were all recognized for their play in the come-from-behind win at Auburn.

OFFENSE

John Metchie III

Stepped up in the absence of Jameson Williams, catching a career-best 13 passes for 150 yards

Seemed to be open every time the Tide needed a big play, converting a first down of six of his catches and adding a pair of two-point conversions in overtime

Caught the game-winning, two-point play in the fourth overtime to help seal the victory

DEFENSE

Will Anderson Jr.

Fought off double and triple teams all night, finishing with seven tackles

Contributed a team-high three tackles for loss (-15 yards) as part of the Tide’s season-high 15 in the game

Also added one sack (-11 yards) to help the Tide defense accumulate six total by day’s end

Jordan Battle

Finished with six tackles on the day, including one for loss (-1 yard)

His tackle for loss set up an Auburn three-and-out late in the fourth quarter

The huge defensive stop led to the game-tying touchdown for UA and guided the Tide to the eventual win

DeMarcco Hellams

Broke up a team-high two passes on the night

Finished with six total tackles, including half a stop for loss (-1 yard) to go with the PBUs

Helped the Tide secondary limit the Tigers to only 137 yards passing

Phidarian Mathis

Paired with Will Anderson Jr. to provide a spark up front for the Tide defense

Totaled three tackles, including a team-high 1.5 sacks (-11 yards)

Played a key role for a defensive unit that allowed just 159 yards of offense on the night

SPECIAL TEAMS

Khyree Jackson

Continued his consistent play on special teams

Helped the Tide coverage units keep Auburn from breaking a big return

Will Reichard