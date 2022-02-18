Skip to main content

Alabama Opens Home Schedule with Run-Rule Victory over Evansville

The Crimson Tide displayed its power and speed in the 10-2 win Friday afternoon.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was a different setting, but the same results for Alabama softball. The Crimson Tide offense picked up where it left off from last weekend in Arizona with 10 runs against Evansville in the home opener at Rhoads Stadium. 

A walk-off walk from Kali Heivilin gave the Crimson Tide a 10-2 run rule victory over the Purple Aces in the bottom of the sixth.

The highlight of the game was Ally Shipman's fourth inning home run. The transfer catcher absolutely crushed the ball deep over the center field wall to give Alabama a 7-1 lead. Shortstop Bailey Dowling nearly followed Shipman with a home run of her own, but it bounced off the top of the right field wall. 

Shipman led the Crimson Tide with two hits and three RBIs. Kaylee Tow also added two RBIs on two sacrifice flies. Dowling, Abby Doerr, Ashley Prange, Megan Bloodworth and Heivilin also had RBIs in the game. 

Alabama's speed was on display in the win with multiple infield hits off the bats of Jenna Johnson, Dallis Goodnight and Savannah Woodard. The speed also put pressure on the Aces' defense that caused a couple errors. 

Jaala Torrence got her second start of the season in the circle and pitched six innings of two-run ball. She also threw a new career high 10 strikeouts. 

Because Alabama was able to build such a large lead, head coach Patrick Murphy was able to give his younger players some experience in the field and at the plate. Every position player got to enter the game at some point. 

Alabama improves to 5-0 on the young season and will play a top-10 matchup with No. 8 Virginia Tech about 30 minutes after the Evansville game. 

Ally Shipman
