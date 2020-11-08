SI.com
Alabama Poised To Earn No. 1 Spot in AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll After Clemson Loss

Tyler Martin

There will be a new No. 1 in the college football ranks on Sunday.

Clemson, who had won 34 straight ACC games, fell to No. 4 Notre Dame, 47-40 in a double overtime thriller on Saturday night in South Bend, In.

Dabo Swinney's squad had won 36 regular season contests dating back to 2017. It was the fourth-longest streak in FBS history.

The Tigers' loss means that the University of Alabama would move up in the Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Poll to No. 1. 

When the polls are released tomorrow, it would mean that every season since 2008 that the Crimson Tide had been ranked number one at least once during those campaigns. 

All of those rankings have came under coach Nick Saban. 

Last weekend's AP Top 25 saw the Crimson Tide earned 29 first-place votes, while the Tigers only had 33, In the coaches poll, Clemson had 43 and Alabama recorded 17. 

Slowly but surely, the Crimson Tide has been gaining ground.

Alabama was off this weekend, preparing for a date with the defending national champions, LSU Tigers, next Saturday at 5 p.m (CT) on CBS. 

"I think the purpose of the bye week this week, at least for us, is number one we need to get some guys healthy, we’ve had some guys who’ve been playing a little bit banged up, so this is an opportunity for them to get rest," Saban said. "I think secondly, it’s an opportunity for everybody on the team who is healthy and can practice to make significant improvement."

Meanwhile, Florida took care of business against Georgia, 44-28, in the World's Largest Cocktail Party an entered the driver's seat of the Southeastern Conference East Division Title race. 

The Gators would have to lose two more times for the Bulldogs to have a chance at a trip to Atlanta, and remember, due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Florida has to play LSU on Dec. 12, a week before the league's title game, while Alabama would have another bye weekend. 

Alabama currently holds a two-game lead in the SEC West over Texas A&M, who obliterated South Carolina this weekend, 48-3. 

The AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll are expected to be released between noon and 1 p.m (CT) Sunday.

