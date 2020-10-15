SI.com
Alabama Provides Update on Nick Saban's Status One Day After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Tyler Martin

A day after testing positive for COVID-19, University of Alabama coach Nick Saban is 'doing fine' and still self-isolating in a statement provided by head athletic trainer Jeff Allen. 

“Coach Saban was evaluated by our team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson today. Coach remains asymptomatic at this point and is doing fine. He is continuing to self-isolate and will remain in the SEC testing protocol while being evaluated daily.”

While Saban is asymptomatic, he has a message for anyone still taking the virus lightly.

"Well, I personally think I did a pretty good job of trying to manage my personal space, and that would be what I've informed our players to try and do," Saban said during Wednesday evening's press conference. "Because you have to respect this disease and the spread of this disease. So I guess my message would be adhere to protocol of what people are informing us to do. Wash our hands, wear a mask, social distance. All those things I think are important. You know, I always tell our players just assume everyone you come in contact with might be infected, and you might be infected and not know it and actually bring harm to them, so I would be concerned for my own personal family. That's about the only people I've been around other than the coaches and the players. I mean, I'm pretty isolated in terms of what I do, so I'm just hopeful that none of them have an issue or problem because of this."

Saban is still scheduled to appear on his weekly radio show, 'Hey Coach', with Eli Gold and a special media guest on Thursday night at 7 p.m (CT). 

