Alabama RB Najee Harris is the SEC Co-Offensive Player of Week

For the second straight week, a University of Alabama athlete is the Southeastern Conference's Offensive Player of the Week.

Last week, it was redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones for his efforts against Texas A & M and now it is running back Najee Harris for his five-touchdown performance versus Ole Miss on Saturday night, the league announced on Monday morning.

Harris is sharing the honoring with Aggies signal caller Kellen Mond.

Here is the full release from the SEC:

OFFENSE

Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A & M

• Completed 25-of-35 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns without turning the ball over against the third-ranked Florida Gators.

• His long pass was a 51-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Chapman to tie the game at 38 with 4:30 left on the clock. He also rushed the ball six times for a net of eight yards.

• Mond became the all-time leader in Texas A & M history with 8,224 passing yards during his 338-yard game against the Gators.

• He has now thrown for 300 yards or better against No. 2-ranked Alabama and No. 4-ranked Florida in back-to-back weekends.



Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

• The senior running back turned in a career game in a 63-48 win at Ole Miss with 248 all-purpose yards .

• Rushed for a career-high five touchdowns, tying Shaun Alexander and Santonio Beard's school record.

• Rushed for a career-best 206 yards on 23 carries for an average of 9.0 yards per carry.

• Scored on runs of 5, 33, 3, 16 and 39 yards.

• Also caught three passes for 42 yards and averaged 9.5 yards per touch (26 for 248).

• Recorded eight explosive plays of at least 12 yards, six rushes and two receptions.

• Converted seven first downs on the ground and three more through the air.

• His 10 rushing touchdowns through three games is the most in the SEC in at least the last 15 seasons .

Also on Monday, the Alabama coaching staff announced its selections for their player of the week honors and it goes to three players on offense, two on defense, and one special teams contributor.

OFFENSE

Miller Forristall

Finished with two catches for 16 yards, including a touchdown grab from three yards out

The redshirt senior also provided blocks in the Tide’s running game, allowing Alabama backs to rack up 306 yards on the ground

Najee Harris

Turned in a record-setting performance, finishing with a program-high tying five rushing touchdowns in the win at Ole Miss

Rushed for a career-high 206 yards on 23 carries to average a whopping 9.0 yards per tote

The senior scored on runs of five, 33, 16 and 39 yards with the 39-yarder officially sealing the win for the Crimson Tide

Added three receptions for 42 yards

DeVonta Smith

Led all wideouts with his career-high 13 catches, a total that tied for the Alabama single-game mark for receptions

Totaled a team-high 164 yards receiving, 105 of which came in the first half

Scored the Crimson Tide’s first touchdown of the night with the senior catching a 14-yard strike from Mac Jones

DEFENSE

Christopher Allen

The redshirt junior finished with a career-best showing in Oxford

Totaled a career-high seven tackles against the Rebels, including a team-high and career-best 2.0 for loss (-11 yards)

Patrick Surtain II

Totaled six tackles, including two solo and four assisted for the junior

Also provided a quarterback pressure on a delayed blitz

SPECIAL TEAMS

John Metchie III