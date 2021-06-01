Alabama Rowing Coach Glenn Putyrae, Staff Named 2021 Regional Coach, Staff of the Year

Putyrae led the Crimson Tide program to its first-ever appearance at the NCAA Rowing Championships last week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama rowing head coach Glenn Putyrae has been named the 2021 Regional Coach of the Year, the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Putyrae's staff was also named the 2021 Regional Staff of the Year by the association.

“It is a huge honor to be recognized by our peers for our team’s success this season," Putyrae said. "Given the challenges we have all had to overcome this season, we are grateful for the honor. This season has been unlike any other in my career, and I am proud of our staff and team for what we were able to accomplish.”

In his third season as head coach, Putyrae led the Crimson Tide to its first-ever top-10 national ranking. In the 2019 and 2021 Big 12 Championships, Alabama rowing placed second both years.

Last weekend, the Crimson Tide participated in the NCAA Rowing Championship — the first time in program history. After being selected as one of the regatta's 12 at-large teams, the Crimson Tide finished 13th out of 22 total teams with 55 points.

Here is more information about the awards, courtesy of Alabama athletics:

ABOUT THE AWARDS

The Coach of the Year Award is intended to recognize a head coach that fits one or more of the following criteria: Outstanding success during the current season, demonstrated great team improvement from the prior season, fulfilled team’s potential and demonstrated a high level of professionalism and integrity as a coach.

The Staff of the Year Award is intended to recognize a staff that fits one or more of the following criteria: Outstanding success during the current season, demonstrated great team improvement from the prior season, fulfilled team’s potential and demonstrated a high level of professionalism and integrity as a coach.