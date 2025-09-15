Gianna Paul Becomes Alabama's All-Time Leading Scorer: Roll Call
After helping Alabama soccer to the College Cup as a freshman in 2022, Gianna Paul has been the face of the program for the past three years. The senior scored her 34th career goal on Sunday in the Crimson Tide's 3-0 win over Lipscomb to become the program's all-time leading scorer.
Paul's goal came in the 65th minute, when she got the ball off a failed clear attempt by Lipscomb and buried it in the far corner of the net. She scored in Alabama's SEC opener against South Carolina earlier in the week to tie the record, and now moves past Libby Probst, who held it for over 20 years.
Very happy to see Gianna score her 34th career goal at home in a winning effort," head coach Wes Hart said. "She’s been such an incredible player for us over the years. I’m glad her name will be in the Bama Soccer history book. She deserves it!"
The Crimson Tide improved to 6-2-1 on the season with the win. It was Alabama's 200th home win in program history. The Crimson Tide is now done with its nonconference schedule and will play LSU on the road on Thursday.
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: Alabama 3, Lipscomb 0
Volleyball: Alabama 3, North Alabama 1
Did You Notice?
Alabama volleyball defeated North Alabama in four sets to improve to 7-1 on the year. The program has not won more than 12 games in a season since 2018, but it appears as though head coach Rashinda Reed's squad has turned a corner this year.
Alabama cross country and track superstar Doris Lemngole is running in the World Athletics Championship race for the 3000-meter steeplechase on Wednesday after having the second-fastest qualifying time. Lemngole is a two-time NCAA champion in the event and holds the NCAA record.
Brian Branch dominated in the Lions' 52-21 win over the Bears. The former Alabama star was all over the field with six tackles, two tackles for a loss, a sack, a pass defended, and a forced fumble.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
September 15, 1934: Coach Frank Thomas took 11 of his players to Birmingham for the annual "Magic City Gridiron Carnival," where Alabama demonstrated its "Notre Dame Box Offense." Players from Auburn, Birmingham Southern and Howard were also on hand and helped run formations. Plays that puzzled fans were explained in detail by the coaches and players. Alabama was set to open its '34 season by hosting Howard at Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa in two weeks. – Bryant Museum
September 15, 2019: A weekend celebration of late quarterback and coach Bart Starr culminated during a halftime ceremony of the Green Bay Packers’ game with the Minnesota Vikings. The loudest cheers weren’t for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, but for his wife Cherry Starr.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“If you’re ahead, play like you’re behind. If you’re behind, play like you’re ahead.”- Paul W. "Bear" Bryant