Alabama Rowing I Eights Advance to Petite Final, II Eights and Fours Progress to C Final at 2021 NCAA Rowing Championship

After two days of competition at the NCAA Championship, the Crimson Tide will compete in the finals on Sunday
Author:
Publish date:

Day 2 of the NCAA Rowing Championships for Alabama rowing concluded this morning, with the I Eights advancing to the Petite final and the II Eights and Fours proceeding to the C final.

All three events will take place on Sunday morning in Sarasota, Fla.

“As I told them team, we have all identified places where we had opportunities to makes some moves on the race course and we have to learn form each race and be ready to take advantage of the opportunities when they come tomorrow, wherever that may be on the course," Alabama head coach Glenn Putyrae said. "Everyone is learning a ton from their time here, and that’s part of creating a culture that we can sustain for a long period of time.”

In Alabama's only A-B semifinal of the day, the I Eights placed fifth with a time of 6:28.449. The II Eights rallied in the C-D semifinals with a time of 6:37.843 to finish second and the Fours placed second in their respective C-D semifinal with a time of 7:20.709.

Both the II Eights' and the Fours' times were their fastest finishes of the regatta thus far.

Here is a look at Saturday's results as well as a preview for Sunday's action, courtesy of Alabama athletics:

Saturday Results:

  • I Eights – A-B semifinals, heat one: 5th - 6:28.449
  • II Eights – C-D semifinals heat one: 2nd - 6:37.843
  • Fours – C-D semifinals heat one: 2nd - 7:20.709

Alabama Lineups:

  • First Varsity 8+: Izzie Gonzales (Cox), Claudia Mecchia, Darcy Jennings, Gianna Rucki, Brittany Hill, Ella Kemna, Ella Maggio, Gabrielle Krieger, Rebekah Stewart
  • Second Varsity 8+: Emma Shekenberg (Cox), Keilani Hamann, Makena Clark, Saskia Dammersmith, Michala Struble, Sydney Wenstrom, Samantha Gafford, Raegan Beightol, Jacqueline White
  • Varsity 4+: Haley Alexander (Cox), Elizabeth Struble, Lauren Montgomery, Emily Strawbridge, McKenna Carroll

Sunday Schedule:

  • 7:24 a.m. CT – C final (Fours)
  • 7:48 a.m. CT – C final (II Eights)
  • 9:36 a.m. CT – Petite final (I Eights)

Scoring Cheat Sheet:

  • Finals Heats
    • Grand final – place 1-6 from semifinal race
    • Petite final – place 7-12 from semifinal race
    • C final – place 13-18 from semifinal race
    • D final – place 19-22 from semifinal race
  • Point Breakdown in Finals Heats
    • I Eights – Three points per place (e.g., 1st place – 66 points, 2nd place – 63 points, 3rd place – 60, etc.)
    • II Eights – Two points per place (e.g., 1st place – 44 points, 2nd place – 42 points, 3rd place – 40 points, etc.)
    • Fours – One point per place (e.g., 1st place – 22 points, 2nd place – 21 points, 3rd place – 20 points, etc.)
