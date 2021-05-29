Sports Illustrated home
Alabama Rowing's I Eights Advance to A-B Semifinals at 2021 NCAA Rowing Championships

After placing fourth in their morning session, the I Eights finished first in the repechages session with a time of 6:28.193
Author:
Publish date:

Alabama rowing's I Eights crew advanced to the A-B Semifinals at the NCAA Championships on Friday after winning the first seven-boat repechage. The victory was the Crimson Tide's only win of Day 1 of the three-day 2021 NCAA Rowing Championships in Sarasota, Fla.

“I think all of the crews raced really hard this afternoon," Alabama head coach Glenn Putyrae said. "They were gritty races. When you’re in that position, you always want to place as high as you can and I think the 2V8 and the V4 had good races, but we’re always trying to figure out how to get one spot faster. At this championship, one position could be the difference in the team standings at the end of the regatta."

In the morning session, all three Alabama boats advanced to the repechages session, with the I Eights placing fourth with a time of 6:36.824. The II Eights placed fifth with a time of 6:52.304 and the Fours finished fourth with a time of 7:30.406.

The I Eights placed first in their repechage session with a time of 6:28.193 — shaving a whopping eight seconds off of their time from their morning session. At their fastest pace, the I Eights were 12 seconds ahead of their morning time.

The I Eights will advance to Saturday's Day 2 of competition, with their A-B semifinal taking place at 7:36 a.m. CT. Both the II Eights and the Fours progressed to their respective C-D semifinals, which are slated for 8 a.m. CT and 8:48 a.m. CT starts on Saturday.

"The I Eights had an amazing race," Putyrae said. "They were really excited about it. They felt like it was the best race they’ve had so far. It was even and consistent and it was a fun race to watch. I think it was even more fun to be a part of, so I’m really happy for them.”

Friday Results:

Morning Session

  • I Eights Heat No. 3 – 4th (6:36.824)
  • II Eights Heat No. 1 – 5th (6:52.304)
  • Fours Heat No. 4 – 4th (7:30.406)

Repêchages Session

  • I Eights Heat No. 1 – 1st (6:28.193)
  • II Eights Heat No. 1 – 5th (6:43.040)
  • Four Heat No. 1 – 3rd (7:30.305)

Alabama Lineups:

  • First Varsity 8+: Izzie Gonzales (Cox), Claudia Mecchia, Darcy Jennings, Gianna Rucki, Brittany Hill, Ella Kemna, Ella Maggio, Gabrielle Krieger, Rebekah Stewart
  • Second Varsity 8+: Emma Shekenberg (Cox), Keilani Hamann, Makena Clark, Saskia Dammersmith, Michala Struble, Sydney Wenstrom, Samantha Gafford, Raegan Beightol, Jacqueline White
  • Varsity 4+: Haley Alexander (Cox), Elizabeth Struble, Lauren Montgomery, Emily Strawbridge, McKenna Carroll

Saturday Schedule:

  • 7:36 a.m. CT – A/B Semifinals (I Eights)
  • 8 a.m. CT – C/D Semifinals (II Eights)
  • 8:48 a.m. CT – C/D Semifinals (Fours)
