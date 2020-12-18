Alabama Signee Ga’Quincy McKinstry Has Spot on Basketball Roster Per Nate Oats

The talented cornerback will look to double as a dual-sport athlete at the Capstone

University of Alabama signee Ga’Quincy McKinstry is looking to do something that has never been before under coach Nick Saban at the Capstone.

Play football and basketball.

The talented defensive back out of Pinson Valley High School inked with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday and is looking to double as a star on the hardwood and gridiron.

“I’ve talked to him numerous times through the recruiting process,” Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said to reporters via Zoom on Friday. “Obviously he’s gonna come on a football scholarship, but I think his athleticism, his toughness, he’s a kid that I think could add something. Now, how much and where and what will all be determined, but we’ve definitely told him he’s got a spot on the basketball team when he comes here.

“I did it at Buffalo. We had a backup quarterback play on the basketball team. But when they were playing, they weren’t always in a bowl game and even when they were, it wasn’t in a national championship game going into the middle of January. If a kid on the football team right now were to be on the basketball team, they couldn’t join for another almost month still.

“We’ve just gotta figure some of the particulars out once he gets here, but he’s a really hard-playing, really athletic, talented kid that wants to play basketball and we could definitely use some toughness on the basketball team.”

As a dual-sport athlete with the Indians, McKinstry won multiple state championships in both sports during his time at the prep level, including the 2020 6A state title in Bryant-Denny Stadium earlier this month.

“I'll be playing both sports," McKinstry told Bama Central previously. "Both coaches are cool with it. Coach Oats said he was excited to get a player like me. I mean, if I wasn't playing football, I would still be getting recruited by Alabama. There's no difference.”

He is expected to enroll in January, but Oats noted that there are no plans to have him play this season on the basketball team at all.

His scholarship will count toward football’s 83.

Nicknamed Kool-Aid for his eccentric personality, he is destined to be a fan-favorite for years to come.

“Kool-Aid is a really good player, though, and I really like him as a person,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said during his radio show on Thursday evening. “He’s a good basketball player, too. A really good athlete. Their team won the state championship, and I know he contributed to that in a very positive way. We’re glad to have him be a part of the program.”