Alabama Soccer Secures SEC West with  4-1 Win Against Mississippi State

Make it 11 wins in a row for coach Wes Hart and Alabama Soccer as the Crimson Tide defeat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 4-1 in Starkville. The Tide not only remain undefeated in SEC play, they have won the SEC West.

The entire game was a physical battle between the two teams as they combine for 21 fouls and three yellow cards over the course of the game. Hart told BamaCentral after the game that while physicality is a part of the game, he felt that the team was too invested in that aspect early on.

"We knew we needed to be able to embrace that physical challenge, but I think we got roped into it a little too much in the first half," Hart said. "We didn't play any soccer, it was more about trying to battle and fight and compete. We need that, but we also need to bring some soccer in."

With all the physicality taking place, both team were able to get on the board in the first half. Gianna Paul knocked a shot into the bottom right corner during the 11th minute. Haley McWhirter then responded in the 35th minute with a goal that bounced off Crone's hands.

This story will be updated.