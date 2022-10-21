Skip to main content

Alabama Soccer Secures SEC West with  4-1 Win Against Mississippi State

The Tide also have a chance to secure the top seed in the SEC Tournament with two games to go.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Make it 11 wins in a row for coach Wes Hart and Alabama Soccer as the Crimson Tide defeat the Mississippi State Bulldogs 4-1 in Starkville. The Tide not only remain undefeated in SEC play, they have won the SEC West.

The entire game was a physical battle between the two teams as they combine for 21 fouls and three yellow cards over the course of the game. Hart told BamaCentral after the game that while physicality is a part of the game, he felt that the team was too invested in that aspect early on.

"We knew we needed to be able to embrace that physical challenge, but I think we got roped into it a little too much in the first half," Hart said. "We didn't play any soccer, it was more about trying to battle and fight and compete. We need that, but we also need to bring some soccer in."

With all the physicality taking place, both team were able to get on the board in the first half. Gianna Paul knocked a shot into the bottom right corner during the 11th minute. Haley McWhirter then responded in the 35th minute with a goal that bounced off Crone's hands.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This story will be updated. 

Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) and head coach Mike Leach watch a replay on the video board during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Explains What Makes a Mike Leach Offense So Effective

By Joey Blackwell
Riley Tanner vs Mississippi State
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Soccer at Mississippi State

By Mason Smith
Makarri Doggette
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Releases Full 2023 Schedule

By Katie Windham
DeMarcco Hellams
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama Football vs Mississippi State

By Claire Yates
Jordan Battle
All Things Bama

Alabama's Secondary Is Entering A Gauntlet Of Passing Attacks

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: Barometric Pressure
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Barometric Pressure

By Anthony Sisco
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Everyone, Not Just Alabama, Should Be Upset About Non-Targeting Call: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Bob Baumhower
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, October 20, 2022

By Blake Byler