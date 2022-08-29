Alabama Soccer tops Clemson 3-0

The Crimson Tide now improve to 3-1-0 on the season

In their first match against a nationally ranked opponent this season, the Alabama Crimson Tide soccer team defeated the Clemson Tigers 3-0 in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama controlled the game in almost every aspect, including getting twice as many shots on goal (20-10) and shots on goal (7-3). Alabama also played a cleaner game on defense, only committing 8 fouls to Clemson's 12, and completing the game without earning a yellow card while the Tigers earned three yellow cards.

The scoring lid came off during the 33rd minute when Felicia Knox delivered a free kick into the box, and Riley Mattingly Parker headed the ball into the corner of the net to give Alabama a 1-0 lead.

The Tide did not score again until the end of the second half, where two goals were scored in about a seven-minute span.

Gianna Paul scored her first career goal after coming off the bench and receiving an assist from Kat Rogers in the 72nd minute. Then Parker scored her second goal of the game after a pair of passes from Paul and Gessica Skorka.

Alabama has not given up a goal in their first two home games of the season, and the defense had only given up one goal in four games. Unfortunately, that one goal came in a 1-0 loss against Miami in Coral Gables, Florida.

The Crimson Tide will now head west for a 3-game road trip, all in Utah. Their first opponent will be BYU on September 1 at 8 p.m. CT.