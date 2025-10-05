'Challenge Accepted': Jam Miller Has Best Game of Season by RB in Home Return
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football bucked a less-than-stellar offensive trend in defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1 SEC) at home on Saturday afternoon. For the first time this season against a Power Four opponent, the No. 10 Crimson Tide's running backs compiled triple-digit yardage.
Jam Miller took care of more than enough of that by himself, logging 136 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown in his second game since returning from his August collarbone injury. Miller (whose longest run was 22 yards) and redshirt freshman Kevin Riley combined for 153 rush yards.
Against Florida State, Alabama's tailbacks had 67 yards. That number decreased on Sept. 13 (the team's last home game before Saturday) to 45 opposite Wisconsin, before climbing again at Georgia last weekend to a then-season-high 76. Miller rushed for 46 yards during that contest.
"It's huge," head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the Crimson Tide's 30-14 win. "Good to see Jam out there doing his thing, breaking loose and bigger chunks, right? Bigger chunks. I still feel like between the line and the tailbacks, there's still a few more opportunities that we can improve on."
Miller had not played a home game this year until Alabama's matchup with the Commodores. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb wanted to see more from the running back unit going into the massive SEC showdown; he said after the Florida State loss that he wanted the room to get more carries, and Miller had more by himself Saturday than the entire stable did in that contest (19).
"It was a great feeling. Coach Grubb, he actually challenged us in the run game," Miller said Saturday. "Challenge accepted, so we just went out there and [did] what we do best... It's all about preparation at practice, and once that time comes, we succeed."
The performance from Miller was the best by a running back yet in 2025 for the Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0 SEC). It was particularly opportune in a game against an opponent which defeated Alabama last season in part due to its relentlessness in the rushing attack. DeBoer does not see his team's running game as a finished product.
"We need to keep taking the next step in the run game," DeBoer said. "It was something we've worked on a lot. We were getting closer last week [against Georgia]. I feel like we, again, took another step this week."
Missing Miller for the first several weeks of the regular season contributed to the yardage issues encountered by the running backs, as did the team's (continuing) rotation along the offensive line. Miller is not lacking in belief on what the group, beyond just himself and Riley, can do in 2025.
"It's a lot of room to improve. Just gotta take it day by day, step by step. It all starts off at practice," Miller said. "It's all about the offensive linemen, quarterbacks, just that bond we got... It [opens] up the running game a lot, from the oldest guy to the youngest. We all gonna go out there and be great."