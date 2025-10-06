Upon Further Review: No. 10 Alabama 30, No. 16 Vanderbilt 14
Alabama football (4-1, 2-0 SEC) entered 2025 with games on its schedule against each of the three teams that defeated the Crimson Tide during the 2024 regular season. First up on that list was Vanderbilt, and Alabama passed the test with a 30-14 triumph in its SEC home opener.
"It wasn't a perfect game by any means," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "I'm really proud of the way the guys responded. It just goes back to doing your job. The guys did a great job of coming to practice and focusing on us. I think that's been a huge theme for us... [in] the momentum we're continuing to gain."
The Crimson Tide's victory elevated it back to its preseason AP Poll ranking, No. 8 in the country. Vanderbilt was not penalized for a road SEC loss with a drop out of the polls. Instead, the Commodores (5-1, 1-1 SEC) checked in at No. 20. Alabama plays at No. 14 Missouri this weekend, continuing a tough run of consecutive games against ranked teams.
Player of the Game: Running back Jam Miller had not played in a home game during the 2025 season before Saturday. Also in that span, the Crimson Tide's other tailbacks had not logged a combined 100-yard game against Power Four competition. Miller singlehandedly changed that with 136 yards on 22 carries against the Commodores, as well as a late touchdown that marked his first score of the campaign.
Play of the Game: Vanderbilt broke a 7-7 tie by scoring a touchdown with 93 ticks remaining before halftime. Alabama needed to get something back going into the break. Quarterback Ty Simpson found senior wideout Germie Bernard for a 27-yard touchdown with under 20 seconds to go in the second quarter, tying things back up before the half. It was a perfectly executed two-minute drill by Simpson and the offense, and the momentum the drive helped create carried over into the game's final 30 minutes.
Stat of the Game: The Commodores made Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's life incredibly unpleasant with the running game in their 2024 upset of Alabama. That theme continued into the first quarter of the 2025 rematch, where Vanderbilt ran for 113 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown run by Sedrick Alexander to open the scoring. Rush defense has been an issue for Alabama this fall. It was not in the ensuing three quarters on Saturday: Clark Lea's squad finished the game with 133 rushing yards, meaning it got only 20 following the opening frame.
10 things you may not have noticed...
1. Alabama won the all-important battle in time of possession, wherein it was outclassed last season.
One of the bigger statistical stories from Vanderbilt's 40-35 win over Alabama last season was an incredible difference in time of possession. Vanderbilt had the ball for 42 minutes and eight seconds. The Crimson Tide had it for 17 minutes and 52 seconds. The script flipped on Saturday. Alabama possessed the football for 37 minutes and 23 seconds. The Commodores' mark? 22:37, just under a full quarter's worth less than the home team.
2. Because Ty Simpson was sacked four times, Kadyn Proctor technically outrushed him.
Crimson Tide left tackle Kadyn Proctor got the ball for another specially designed play Saturday and had a two-yard run for a first down; it was a third-down conversion. Simpson was the victim of four sacks, something he placed the blame on himself for. He had a long of 13 yards on the ground but eventually finished in the red by six yards.
3. Alabama had four defensive backs with three tackles each.
Freshman cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. was one of a number of Crimson Tide defensive backs to join defensive lineman Edric Hill in a tie for third on the team in total tackles. The four defensive backs (Lee, Bray Hubbard, DaShawn Jones and Domani Jackson) combined would not have had the team lead; more on that later.
4. Diego Pavia rushed for more yards in Vanderbilt's 2025 loss to Alabama than the 2024 matchup.
The margin wasn't wide (58 to 56), and the outcome couldn't have been more different, but Vanderbilt's signal caller was able to outperform his rushing total from last season's game opposite Alabama. The bulk of Diego Pavia's 2025 output was courtesy of a 36-yard scamper in the first quarter during a drive in which he would later fumble.
5. Germie Bernard's touchdown streak is now at four games.
The veteran receiver's touchdown may not have been the first of the game this time, but Bernard keeps delivering for his quarterback (and his offense) when it matters. Alabama is 4-1 on the season. All four of those wins have one thing in common: Bernard scored. He finished the Vanderbilt game with five receptions and 82 yards.
6. Despite leaving points on the table in the game, Alabama was perfect on its chances in the red zone.
A major factor in Saturday's contest was points in the red zone. Alabama outscored Vanderbilt 23-7 there, scoring on all five of its chances. Conor Talty went 3-for-4 on field goal attempts, missing his first of the day from 47 yards out. The Crimson Tide could've had more touchdowns, but had zero turnovers in the red zone, while its opponent turned the ball over twice in that area.
7. Tim Keenan III still hasn't officially been awarded a tackle since his return from an ankle injury.
Nose guard Tim Keenan III has only played in two games for Alabama this season. He missed the first three while recovering from tightrope surgery. He has been a presence on the field in his playing time, notching a fumble recovery against the Commodores, but has yet to be credited with a tackle (solo or assisted) against either Vanderbilt or Georgia.
8. The Crimson Tide's encouraging penalty statistic in the Georgia game was maintained against Vanderbilt.
Alabama had never been penalized less than its opponent in a single game since DeBoer took over as head coach until facing Georgia this season. That situation wasn't just a one-off. Against the Commodores, the Crimson Tide had three penalties for 20 yards. Vanderbilt was penalized five times for 38 yards. Discipline is important for any winning team, and fewer penalties usually means fewer unforced errors that pave the way for game-losing scenarios.
9. Alabama hasn't had a 100-yard receiver in a game in three of its last four contests.
Sophomore Ryan Williams was Alabama's leading receiver again on Saturday, as he was when he starred in a 165-yard showing in the Crimson Tide's last home game prior to playing Vanderbilt (a 38-14 win over Wisconsin). Williams caught six passes for 98 yards in the victory against the Commodores. It was the second straight game no individual Crimson Tide wideout had 100 yards, and third such game in the previous four. Rather than indicating diminished performance, though, this stat demonstrates Simpson's ability to effectively distribute the football and involve multiple players in the attack.
10. Justin Jefferson was all over the field.
A week after an eight-tackle game at Georgia, the Crimson Tide linebacker outdid himself against Vanderbilt with 14 total tackles and a forced fumble (one of the Commodores' two turnovers in the red zone). Nine of them were solo tackles. One was a sack. Jefferson had a very strong case to be named player of the game for his efforts. If revenge was on Alabama's mind, Jefferson's play was one of the ways it showed.