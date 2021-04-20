Alabama Softball Down to No. 5 After 1-2 Weekend vs Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After dropping two games to Florida over the weekend, Alabama softball fell to No. 5 in the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide was previously ranked No. 3 in the nation, a spot that is now inhabited by the Gators.

With Florida and Alabama being the two highest-ranked teams of the SEC, Arkansas is next up at No. 8. Kentucky comes in at No. 14 followed by LSU at No. 17. Missouri and Tennessee follow closely behind the Tigers at No. 18 and No. 19, respectively, and Georgia closes out the SEC teams ranked in the Top 25 at No. 21.

While not ranked this week, Auburn received the most votes out of any unranked team with 23. Ole Miss, meanwhile, finished with the least amount of votes of any team receiving them with just one.

Here is a look at the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll with just two-and-a-half weeks left in the regular season:

USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points, record)

1. Oklahoma (32) 800 33-0

2. UCLA 768 25-2

3. Florida 717 32-6

4. Washington 692 34-6

5. Alabama 673 33-7

6. Oregon 613 28-8

7. Florida State 597 31-6

8. Arkansas 564 36-5

9. Texas 544 31-6

10. Arizona 503 27-8

11. Oklahoma State 487 35-5

12. Arizona State 472 28-11

13. Louisiana 371 34-7

14. Kentucky 359 30-10

15. Virginia Tech 351 28-7

16. Clemson 331 32-4

17. LSU 303 26-14

18. Missouri 243 32-10

19. Tennessee 226 32-7

20. Michigan 164 21-4

21. Georgia 148 27-11

22. Duke 117 30-10

23. Wichita State 114 32-5-1

24. Minnesota 87 22-6

T25. James Madison 41 22-1

T25. UCF 41 30-12-1

Receiving votes:

Auburn (23), Fresno State (12), Northwestern (11), Miami University (10), Texas state (9), Liberty (4), BYU (2), Western Kentucky (2), Ole Miss (1).