Alabama Softball Moves Up to No. 3 After Weekend Sweep of Auburn

The Crimson Tide was previously ranked No. 4 but moved up after its three weekend victories against the Tigers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball moved up to No. 3 in the latest USA Today/NFCA Softball polls on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide is 22-1 after sweeping No. 22 Auburn on the road over the weekend.

Around the rest of the SEC, Florida comes in at No. 5 while Kentucky is the only other SEC team ranked in the top 10 at No. 9. LSU is ranked No. 12 while Missouri and Arkansas come in at Nos. 16 and 17, respectively. Georgia is at No. 19 while Tennessee and Auburn are No. 21 and No. 22.

South Carolina is the lowest-ranked SEC team in the top 25 at No. 24.

Here is the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll:

USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points, record)

1. Oklahoma (32) 800 22-0

2. UCLA 761 15-1

3. Alabama 734 22-1

4. Oregon 691 16-1

5. Florida 650 17-2

6. Washington 610 20-2

7. Arizona 602 14-3

8. Oklahoma State 587 20-2

9. Kentucky 525 20-2

10. Texas 496 15-2

11. Arizona State 454 17-2

12. LSU 438 15-7

13. Florida State 437 13-5

14. Duke 431 19-1

15. Louisiana 341 13-4

16. Missouri 287 19-4

17. Arkansas 281 20-2

18. Virginia Tech 261 10-3

19. Georgia 248 19-2

20. UCF 135 17-3

21. Tennessee 117 18-3

22. Auburn 109 16-4

23. Clemson 95 16-2

24. South Carolina 87 13-6

25. Michigan 76 9-3

Others Receiving Votes:

Baylor (62), Northwestern (37), Southern Illinois (13), Iowa State (12), Illinois (11), Liberty (3), South Alabama (3), Texas State (3), Fresno State (1), James Madison (1), Ole Miss (1).