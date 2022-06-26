Alabama Softball OF Dallis Goodnight Announces Transfer to SEC Rival

The speedy outfielder led the Crimson Tide with 18 stolen bases and finished third on the team with a .302 batting average as a freshman last season.

Alabama softball is losing one of last year’s starters to a conference rival. Roughly a month after placing her name in the NCAA transfer portal, Dallis Goodnight announced her transfer to Georgia through a post on Instagram on Saturday night.

Goodnight, a Dacula, Ga., native, started 49 games for the Crimson Tide last season, finishing third on the team with a .302 batting average. She also led the team in steals, swiping 18 bases on 20 attempts. Goodnight was also in the field, posting a .942 fielding percentage while showing excellent range in the outfield.

Goodnight is the second Alabama player to transfer to a new program as infielder Jenna Lord announced her transfer to Ole Miss earlier this month. The Crimson Tide still has four players in the transfer portal in Megan Bloodworth, Abby Doerr, Lexi Kilfoyl and Savannah Woodard.

Alabama has added one player through the transfer portal in North Alabama infielder Emma Broadfoot. Earlier this month, Broadfoot's mother announced the news through a post on Facebook.

“Dreams DO come true!” Broadfoot's mother, Camielle, posted. “It’s official, Emma will be attending the University of Alabama in the fall as a member of the softball team. This has been her dream since she was little to wear Crimson and White and with her hard work and dedication, she has earned it! We can’t wait to watch her play and to say we’re proud would be an understatement. ROLL TIDE ROLL.”

Broadfoot, a Danville, Ala., native, is a rising junior and played third base and catcher during her time at North Alabama. Last season, she batted .388 with 10 home runs and 61 RBIs, earning first-team All-ASUN honors.