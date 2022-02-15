Alabama Softball Ranked No. 2 in Major Polls
After a strong opening weekend out West, Alabama softball strengthened its position as No. 2 in all major college softball polls. The Crimson Tide was ranked second in most preseason polls, but a few had them ranked third.
The performance in Arizona at the Candrea Classic was enough to put them at No. 2 right behind Oklahoma in the NFCA Coaches, D1 Softball, USA Softball and Softball America polls. The Sooners received all 32 first-place votes in the coaches poll. Eight different SEC teams are in the top 25 with Florida (No. 4) and Arkansas (No. 10) joining Alabama in the top 10.
Alabama went 4-0, outscoring opponents 35-4 with 10 home runs off Crimson Tide bats and 33 combined strikeouts from the four pitchers. The Crimson Tide beat Arizona 11-0 on Saturday night, and the Wildcats stayed at No. 9 in this week's NFCA Coaches poll.
This week, Alabama opens the home schedule with the Easton Bama Bash and will face No. 8 Virginia Tech twice during the tournament.
Week 1 NFCA Coaches Poll
1. Oklahoma
Sooners (32 first place), 4-0, 800 votes
2. Alabama
Crimson Tide 4-0, 765
3. UCLA
Bruins 4-1, 728
4. Florida
Gators 4-0, 669
5. Florida State
Seminoles 4-0, 665
6. Washington, 5-0, 639
7. Oklahoma State, 4-1, 604
8. Virginia Tech, 5-0, 540
9. Arizona, 3-1, 522
10. Arkansas, 3-2, 485
11. Texas, 4-1, 455
12. Oregon, 5-0, 379
13. Georgia, 5-1, 374
14. Duke, 4-1, 356
15. Clemson, 3-1, 345
16. Kentucky, 4-1, 294
17. Missouri, 3-2, 264
18. Tennessee, 4-0, 249
19. Michigan, 3-2, 226
20. Louisiana, 5-0, 208
21. LSU, 4-2, 207
22. James Madison, 0-0, 176
23. Arizona State, 3-2, 161
24. UCF, 3-1, 93
25. Wichita State, 4-1, 45