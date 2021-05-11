Alabama Softball Remains No. 3 in Latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide is the third-ranked team in the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll heading into the SEC Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball remained No. 3 in the nation as the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll was revealed.

The Crimson Tide is considered the third-best team in the nation heading into this week's 2021 SEC Tournament. Alabama also received one first-place vote.

Despite being the No. 3 seed of the SEC Tournament, Alabama is the highest-ranked SEC team in the latest poll. Florida, who is the tournament's top seed, is ranked just behind the Crimson Tide at No. 4 in this week's poll.

Rounding out the rest of the SEC, Arkansas is ranked No. 6, putting three SEC teams in the top 10. Missouri, LSU and Kentucky all sit at No. 15, No. 16 and No. 17, respectively. Tennessee is the final team in the top 25, coming in at No. 19.

Georgia received 25 votes, Ole Miss 21 and Mississippi State 13, but none of their votes garnered enough to grant them a spot in this week's USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll.

Here is the latest poll heading into the 2021 SEC Tournament:

USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points, record)

1. Oklahoma (25) 793 42-2

2. UCLA (6) 773 38-3

3. Alabama (1) 724 42-7

4. Florida 711 40-8

5. Washington 671 39-9

6. Arkansas 588 40-8

7. Florida State 587 38-9-1

8. Arizona 567 35-10

9. Oklahoma State 566 40-8

10. Texas 484 38-9

11. Oregon 468 33-15

12. Arizona State 465 32-14

13. Clemson 426 40-5

14. Louisiana 356 40-10

15. Missouri 342 37-14

16. LSU 313 31-18

17. Kentucky 300 38-12

18. Michigan 257 32-6

19. Tennessee 234 39-12

20. Virginia Tech 192 32-12

21. Duke 183 39-10

22. JMU 97 31-1

23. Minnesota 82 26-10

24. Wichita State 66 37-11-1

25. Liberty 36 39-13

Receiving Votes: Georgia (25), Notre Dame (23), Ole Miss (21), Fresno State (15), Mississippi State (13), UCF (7), Miami University (6), Boston University (5), USF (3), Cal State Fullerton (1).