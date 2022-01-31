Skip to main content

Alabama Softball Selected as SEC Preseason Favorites by Coaches

The Crimson Tide will be going for their first regular season conference championship since 2019.

The Southeastern Conference softball coaches believe that last year's SEC tournament champion will repeat this season. 

On Monday, the SEC office released the preseason softball poll, and the conference coaches voted Alabama as the preseason favorite. The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 2 or No. 3 in all major college softball preseason polls. 

Even though, Alabama won last season's conference tournament in Tuscaloosa, Florida and Arkansas split the regular season title with an 19-5 record in SEC play. The Crimson Tide finished one game back behind the Gators and Razorbacks with a 18-6 record in the conference. 

It is the third season in a row that Alabama has been picked as the preseason favorite. The Crimson Tide last won the SEC regular season in 2019 with an 18-6 conference record during Montana Fouts' freshman season. (Alabama only played one SEC series in 2020 before the college softball season was prematurely ended because of COVID.)

Outside of Arkansas splitting the title with Florida last season, either the Crimson Tide or Gators have won the SEC regular season every year since 2008. And once again, the two teams are expected to finish among the top two in the polls. Arkansas and Tennessee round out the top four and are also the only other schools to receive first place votes. 

Alabama opens the season in Arizona against Southern Utah on Feb. 11 and opens SEC play at LSU on March 11. 

2022 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

*coaches could not vote on their own teams

Team, points, first place votes 

1. Alabama 138 (7)

2. Florida 131 (3)

3. Arkansas 124 (2)

4. Tennessee 103 (1)

5. Missouri 97

6. LSU 93

7. Georgia 78

7. Kentucky 78

9. Ole Miss 47

10. Texas A&M 41

11. Auburn 36

12. Mississippi State 35

13. South Carolina 13

Alabama softball dugout cheering
