Alabama Softball Shuts Down Clemson 5-0 in Regional Finals

Montana Fouts struck out 12 batters as Alabama shut out the Tigers for the second day in a row

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second time in as many weeks, Alabama shortstop Taylor Clark had the Rhoads Stadium crowd on its feet as she rounded the bases with a huge smile.

Clark's three-run home run in the second inning led Alabama to of a 5-0 shutout win over Clemson in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional finals Sunday afternoon. This was Alabama's 43rd straight win in regional play dating back to 2007, and the Crimson Tide will advance to Super Regionals for the 16th straight time.

"It was probably the hardest hit ball she's hit in her career here," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said on Clark's big home run.

Clark agreed with her head coach, but said Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle's speed in the high 70s provided some of the power.

"Really I was just trying to get something in the air and score Sav[annah Woodard] at third base," Clark said. "Maybe something in the gap. I wasn't trying to do anything big, I was just trusting my preparation."

Alabama scored in the top of the first thanks to a leadoff single from Alexis Mack who then came around to score on a Kaylee Tow sacrifice fly. Even though the Crimson Tide offense added more runs as the game went on, the one run was all starter Montana Fouts would need.

Fouts continued her run of dominance with her third straight shutout dating back to the SEC tournament championship against Florida and her sixth double-digit strikeout performance in a row. On the weekend, she struck out 28 Clemson batters, including 12 on Sunday. With the multitude of strikeouts in the regional, Fouts crossed the 300 strikeout threshold on the season.

In two games against the regular season ACC champions, Fouts gave up zero runs and only allowed a combined seven hits. In fact, Fouts seemed to get better as the game went on, striking out five of the last seven batters she faced.

"Obviously the pitching was terrific," Murphy said. "Like we always say, if the other team doesn't score you're never going to lose."

The speed of Mack and outfielder Elissa Brown caused problems for the Clemson defense. Both speedsters had two hits for Alabama and Brown came around to score on Mack's infield single in the fourth inning to give the Alabama its fifth and final run.

"I thought our speed game made a big difference this weekend," Murphy said. "They hurried some throws. You know the first inning, Mack gets on and then Tow's sac fly."

Alabama now has one last weekend ahead in front of the home crowd. The Crimson Tide will host Super Regionals and face Kentucky for the fifth time this season.