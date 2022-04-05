Skip to main content

Alabama Softball Stays Ranked No. 4

The Crimson Tide took two of three from Georgia over the weekend.

Four weekends into the conference schedule, the picture is getting a little clearer in the SEC. Last week, five times were tied atop the SEC standings with the same winning percentage. Now three teams, Alabama, Arkansas and Kentucky are tied for first with a .667 winning percentage. 

Week 8 SEC Softball Standings

Arkansas took two out of three at Ole Miss, Kentucky swept LSU on the road, and the Crimson Tide won the last two against Georgia to take the series. The series win over the Bulldogs kept the Crimson Tide in the top five of the national polls for the eighth straight week. 

Alabama dropped to No. 5 in the D1 Softball and UFCA Coaches polls, but stayed at No. 4 in USA Softball/ESPN and Softball America's polls. The Crimson Tide is one of nine SEC teams ranked this week, including the next conference foe No. 6 Florida. The Gators responded after dropping the first game at Auburn to take the next two. 

A tough schedule is paying off for the Crimson Tide. Alabama already has 11 wins over currently ranked teams including Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Georgia, Texas, Oregon State, Arizona and LSU. 

Alabama softball wins series against Georgia

Jenna Johnson
Jenna Johnson HR celebration against Georgia
Jenna Johnson HR celebration against Georgia
Dallis Goodnight vs Georgia
Alabama celebrates Lexi's perfect game

ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25

1. Oklahoma (32-0)

2. UCLA (31-3)

3. Florida State (35-2)

4. Alabama (30-5)

5. Virginia Tech (27-3)

6. Florida (30-6)

7. Oklahoma State (28-6)

8. Northwestern (24-5)

9. Arkansas (24-7)

10. Duke (28-5)

11. Tennessee (25-10)

12. Kentucky (25-8)

13. Arizona State (25-5)

14. Oregon (24-8)

15. Washington (22-11)

16. Georgia (31-6)

T17. Clemson (25-10)

T17. Auburn (29-6)

19. Texas (29-10-1)

20. UCF (29-10)

21. Michigan (20-11)

22. Oregon State (29-8)

23. LSU (22-15)

24. Arizona (20-12)

25. Missouri (22-13)

