Alabama Softball Up to No. 3 in Latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball moved up to No. 3 this week after sweeping the No. 22 Georgia Bulldogs on the road in Athens over the weekend.

The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 4 last week, with its sweep of the Bulldogs catapulting it over the Florida Gators.

Alabama remains the highest-ranked team in the SEC, with Florida coming in at No. 4 this week. Across the rest of the conference, Arkansas is ranked No. 8 while Missouri, LSU, Tennessee and Kentucky take up spots No. 16-18 in that order.

Georgia fell from No. 21 to No. 22 in the latest poll after losing its three games to Alabama.

Ole Miss received 27 votes while Auburn received four, but neither are ranked in this week's poll.

Here is a look at the latest poll:

USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points, record)

1. Oklahoma (32) 800 39-1

2. UCLA 768 32-3

3. Alabama 718 39-7

4. Florida 705 37-8

5. Washington 673 35-9

6. Florida State 622 36-8-1

7. Arizona 569 33-8

8. Arkansas 558 39-7

9. Oklahoma State 536 39-6

10. Arizona State 518 31-12

11. Texas 462 35-9

12. Oregon 460 31-13

13. Clemson 418 37-4

14. Louisiana 387 38-9

15. Missouri 324 35-13

16. LSU 300 28-16

17. Tennessee 296 38-8

18. Kentucky 290 35-12

19. Michigan 229 28-5

20. Virginia Tech 162 32-12

21. Duke 159 34-10

22. Georgia 126 29-17

23. Minnesota 92 25-7

24. JMU 86 30-1

25. Wichita State 45 37-10-1

Receiving Votes: Liberty (32), Ole Miss (27), Notre Dame (13), Fresno State (6), Auburn (4), Miami University (4), Boston University (3), Cal State Fullerton (1), Texas State (1), USF (1).