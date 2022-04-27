Alabama Softball Upset 3-1 by Western Kentucky

For the third time in the last four games, the Crimson Tide dropped a game to an unranked opponent.

In front of a packed crowd literally hanging out from a parking deck to try and catch a glimpse of No. 6 Alabama at Western Kentucky, the Hilltoppers jumped out to an early lead and never relinquished it.

The Crimson Tide lost for the third time in the last four games with the 3-1 defeat to Western Kentucky Wednesday night.

Jaala Torrence got the start in the circle for Alabama, and the Hilltoppers scored three off her in the first capped by an RBI-double from Bailey Curry. Montana Fouts came in from the bullpen after Torrence had given up a 3-0 lead, just retiring two batters. Fouts kept the Hilltoppers' total at three, but the Alabama offense continued its struggles from College Station as the bats stayed cold.

Alabama finally got on the board in the seventh with an RBI-groundout from Jenna Lord, but could not get the key hit to bring in the tying runs. In total, the Crimson Tide left nine runners on base against Western Kentucky (31-9.)

With a much-needed bye weekend coming up, Alabama (39-9) has a nine-day break for the regular season finale series at home against Missouri beginning May 6.

Here's how it happened:

Top 7

FINAL: Western Kentucky 3, No. 6 Alabama 1

Dowling flies out to right field, and Alabama loses.

Shipman lines out to bring Alabama down to its final out.

Alabama finally gets on the board with an RBI-groundout from Lord. Western Kentucky 3, Alabama 1

Western Kentucky's third error of the game allows Prange to reach, and Woodard moves to third. Alabama has runners on the corners with no outs.

Woodard starts things off beating out an infield single.

Alabama needs at least three runs to extend the game. 9-1-2 coming up for the Crimson Tide.

Bottom 6

END 6: Western Kentucky 3, Alabama 0

A double play gets Alabama out of the jam.

A walk puts runners on the corners with one out.

Leadoff double for WKU's first hit since the first inning.

Top 6

MID 6: Western Kentucky 3, Alabama 0

Barnhart pinch hits for Johnson, and she hits into another grounder, and Alabama leaves the bases loaded. No runs for the Crimson Tide offense through six innings.

Haney draws a walk to load the bases with two outs.

Bloodworth grounds out for the second out.

Dowling moves to third, and Tow reaches first on an error. Runners on the corner with one out. M'Kay Gidley comes in to pinch run for Tow.

Dowling reaches with a one-out double.

Bottom 5

END 5: Western Kentucky 3, Alabama 0

A Western Kentucky batter finally reaches against Fouts with a two-out walk, but she is erased by a groundball.

Top 5

MID 5: Western Kentucky 3, Alabama 0

Lord grounds out to end the half inning, and Alabama squanders its best scoring opportunity of the game.

The birthday girl, Ashley Prange, doubles off the wall, and Alabama has two runners in scoring position with two out.

Woodard reaches with a two-out single.

Alabama still trying to get on the scoreboard beginning the fifth.

Bottom 4

END 4: Western Kentucky 3, Alabama 0

Fouts makes quick work of the Hilltoppers in the fourth and picks up her fifth strikeout.

Top 4

MID 4: Western Kentucky 3, Alabama 0

Bloodworth hits another one up the middle, but this time, the ball is snagged by the shortstop, who tags second for the final out of the inning. Crimson Tide remains scoreless through four.

Tow rips one up the middle for a two-out single. Alabama has runners on first and second for Bloodworth.

Shipman singles up the middle for Alabama's first hit.

Alabama still looking for its first hit as the game heads to the fourth.

Bottom 3

END 3: Western Kentucky 3, Alabama 0

Western Kentucky goes down 1-2-3 in the third.

Top 3

MID 3: Western Kentucky 3, Alabama 0

Prange flies out to centerfield for the second time in a row, and Alabama can't do anything with the leadoff baserunner.

Goodnight now stands on third after a ground ball from Woodard.

Goodnight moves to second on a ground ball from Johnson.

Haney draws a leadoff walk. Dallis Goodnight will pinch run.

Bottom 2

END 2: Western Kentucky 3, Alabama 0

Fouts retires the Hilltoppers in order in the second.

Top 2

MID 2: Western Kentucky 3, Alabama 0

Tow reaches as Alabama's first baserunner, but is quickly wiped out on a double play off the bat of Bloodworth.

Bottom 1- Western Kentucky batting

END 1: Western Kentucky 3, Alabama 0

Fouts comes in and gets a strikeout to end the inning.

Torrence exits after giving up three runs in just two thirds of an inning. Montana Fouts (20-4, 2.15 ERA) enters for the Crimson Tide.

Curry hits a double off the centerfield wall, and both runners come in to score. Western Kentucky extends the lead two 3-0 with two outs.

Torrence picks up a strikeout for the second out.

A passed ball allows the runner to move to third with one out.

Sanders lines one out to centerfield for an RBI double, and the Hilltoppers take the early lead 1-0.

A sac bunt moves the runner into scoring position with one out.

Hilltoppers reach with a leadoff single.

Top 1- Alabama batting

MID 1: Alabama 0, Western Kentucky 0

Behind a couple nice plays in the field, Alabama goes three up, three down in the top of the first.

Foote makes a diving catch in right field for Western Kentucky to rob Jenna Lord of a hit.

Prange flies out to centerfield for the first out of the game.

Alabama Starting Lineup (38-8) Alabama Athletics 1. Ashley Prange- 3B Alabama Athletics 2. Jenna Lord- RF Alabama Athletics 3. Ally Shipman- C Alabama Athletics 4. Bailey Dowling- SS Alabama Athletics 5. Kaylee Tow- 1B Alabama Athletics 6. Megan Bloodworth- 2B Alabama Athletics 7. KJ Haney- DP Alabama Athletics 8. Jenna Johnson- LF Alabama Athletics 9. Savannah Woodard- CF Alabama Athletics Starting pitcher- Jaala Torrence (6-1, 2.57 ERA)

Western Kentucky Starting Lineup (30-9)

1. Brylee Hage- CF

2. Taylor Davis- LF

3. Taylor Sanders- 3B

4. Jordan Ridge- 2B

5. Maddie Bowlds- 1B

6. Bailey Curry- DP

7. Randi Drinnon- C

8. Kennedy Foote- RF

9. TJ Webster- SS

Starting pitcher- Shelby Nunn (17-6, 1.81 ERA)