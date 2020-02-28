Alabama Softball dismantles UT Arlington to Open Crimson Classic

Bama Central
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The top three batters in the order combined to go 8-for-9 at the plate and score eight runs as Alabama opened its portion of the Easton Crimson Classic with an 11-3 victory over UT Arlington. 

No. 8 Alabama was set to face No. 7 Arizona during Friday's final game of the day.

Sophomore shortstop Skylar Wallace and junior left fielder KB Sides both went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, while senior left fielder Alexis Mack was 2-for-3 with two runs and two stolen bases. 

Alabama (10-5) took a lead before recording its first out. 

Mack opened the game by extending her hitting streak to six with a bunt-single and stole second, and went to third when the center fielder momentarily lost Wallace's double in the sun. Sides subsequently singled in both runners.

Sides eventually scored on a Maddie Morgan sacrifice fly. 

Sparked by the first career home run by freshman second baseman Savannah Woodard, a two-run shot to right center, Alabama batted around while scoring five runs in the second inning and chased senior left-handed starter JoJo Valencia (2-5).

The Mavericks (7-10) rallied for three unearned runs in third inning following a missed double-play opportunity. Sophomore third baseman Kimber Cortemelia singled in senior shortstop Whitney Walton, a second run scored on a fielder's choice, and pinch-hitter Amber Langston singled in the other. 

Sophomore Montana Fouts (3-2) gave up seven hits and three runs, all unearned. She struck out five and walked none while throwing 97 pitches. Her ERA dropped to 1.93.

Screen Shot 2020-02-28 at 5.56.30 PM

This story will be updated 

Easton Crimson Classic

Friday's results

McNeese 9, UT Arlington 5

Arizona 7, McNeese 2

Alabama 11, UT Arlington 3

Arizona at Alabama (n)

