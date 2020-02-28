Alabama Softball dismantles UT Arlington to Open Crimson Classic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The top three batters in the order combined to go 8-for-9 at the plate and score eight runs as Alabama opened its portion of the Easton Crimson Classic with an 11-3 victory over UT Arlington.

No. 8 Alabama was set to face No. 7 Arizona during Friday's final game of the day.

Sophomore shortstop Skylar Wallace and junior left fielder KB Sides both went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, while senior left fielder Alexis Mack was 2-for-3 with two runs and two stolen bases.

Alabama (10-5) took a lead before recording its first out.

Mack opened the game by extending her hitting streak to six with a bunt-single and stole second, and went to third when the center fielder momentarily lost Wallace's double in the sun. Sides subsequently singled in both runners.

Sides eventually scored on a Maddie Morgan sacrifice fly.

Sparked by the first career home run by freshman second baseman Savannah Woodard, a two-run shot to right center, Alabama batted around while scoring five runs in the second inning and chased senior left-handed starter JoJo Valencia (2-5).

The Mavericks (7-10) rallied for three unearned runs in third inning following a missed double-play opportunity. Sophomore third baseman Kimber Cortemelia singled in senior shortstop Whitney Walton, a second run scored on a fielder's choice, and pinch-hitter Amber Langston singled in the other.

Sophomore Montana Fouts (3-2) gave up seven hits and three runs, all unearned. She struck out five and walked none while throwing 97 pitches. Her ERA dropped to 1.93.

This story will be updated

Easton Crimson Classic

Friday's results

McNeese 9, UT Arlington 5

Arizona 7, McNeese 2

Alabama 11, UT Arlington 3

Arizona at Alabama (n)