Alabama Softball Crushes No. 1 Washington 8-0

Christopher Walsh

The Alabama softball knocked off No. 1 Washington in decisive fashion, 8-0, at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Thursday evening.

Florida native Lexi Kilfoyl threw a one-hit shutout to close out the game. The only hit Washington was able to grab was shut down during the fourth inning play. 

Senior Bailey Hemphill crushed a two-run home run during the bottom of the third which marked her first home run of the season. Junior Kaylee Tow led the Crimson Tide with her three runs to contribute to the eight total. 

This story will be updated ... 

