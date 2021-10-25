Alabama Softball Wraps up Fall Ball Schedule

To round up the slate of athletic events for Homecoming weekend at the Capstone, Alabama softball hosted its final games of the fall schedule on Sunday at Rhoads Stadium.

It was a special weekend for Alabama softball as the 2021 team received their SEC championship rings at the Tennessee football game on Saturday.

For this weekend's fall ball games, the Crimson Tide hosted Wallace State for an afternoon doubleheader. These are also the last fall ball games for Alabama. The next time the Crimson Tide takes the field will be when the regular season starts in February.

(The full schedule has not yet been released for the 2022 season, but you can find the SEC schedule here.)

Lexi Kilfoyl got the start in the circle in game one of the doubleheader against the Lions. She pitched a complete game, only allowing one run and two hits with nine strikeouts. At the plate, Kilfoyl added an RBI double.

Abby Doerr, Aubrey Barnhart and Ashley Prange also added run-scoring hits in the first game. Doerr's RBI came in the first inning with a double, and the Crimson Tide scored its remaining four runs in the fourth inning with the help of Barnhart, Kilfoyl and Prange. Alabama took game on over Wallace State 5-1.

Redshirt freshman Alex Salter started game two and struck out 11 Wallace State hitters over six innings. Montana Fouts came in relief in the seventh inning and struck out the side.

The Crimson Tide scored its first two runs via a Lion error in the third inning, and Tennessee transfer Ally Shipman had a solo home run in the fourth. Shipman was 2-3 on the day. Meagan Bloodworth and Barnhart also had RBIs in the game.

Alabama finishes the fall ball schedule with a 7-1 record; however, the slate will be wiped completely clean when the real season starts next semester.

Photo Gallery: Alabama Softball Fall Ball Doubleheader vs. Wallace State- Oct. 24, 2021