Alabama Softball's Bailey Hemphill Named SEC Player of the Year, Montana Fouts Co-Pitcher of the Year

A total of four Crimson Tide athletes were named to the All-SEC First Team along with one player on the All-SEC Second Team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuesday was a big day for Alabama softball, as the Crimson Tide raked in several top honors from the 2021 SEC Softball Awards.

Graduate-student utility Bailey Hemphill was named the 2021 SEC Player of the Year, while junior pitcher Montana Fouts was dubbed the 2021 SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year.

Hemphill is the third Alabama SEC Player of the Year in program history, joining pitcher/utility Charlotte Morgan, who earned the title in back-to-back seasons in 2009 and 2010. Fouts, who was named SEC Freshman of the Year back in 2019, is the seventh pitcher in program history to receive the SEC Pitcher of the Year Honor. The other six winners were Stephanie VanBrakle (2006), Kelsi Dunne (2010-11), Jaclyn Traina (2012, 2014) and Sarah Cornell (2019).

Along with the two big individual accolades, the Crimson Tide also saw several of its players earn spots on the All-SEC First Team. Outfielders Elissa Brown and Alexis Mack were both named first-team members along with Fouts and Hemphill.

First baseman Kaylee Tow was named to the All-SEC Second Team, the only Crimson Tide player to do so.

While no Alabama players made the All-SEC Freshman Team, two Crimson Tide athletes made the All-SEC Newcomer Team in pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl and second baseman Savannah Woodard.

Here are the full lists of winners from the 2021 SEC Softball Awards:

All-SEC First Team

IF - Braxton Burnside, Arkansas

IF - Hannah Adams, Florida

IF - Charla Echols, Florida

IF - Taylor Pleasants, LSU

IF - Jenna Laird, Missouri

OF - Elissa Brown, Alabama

OF - Alexis Mack, Alabama

OF - Aliyah Andrews, LSU

OF - Kiki Milloy, Tennessee

P - Montana Fouts, Alabama

P - Mary Haff, Arkansas

P - Ashley Rogers, Tennessee

C - Bailey Hemphill, Alabama

DP/UT - Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

IF - Kaylee Tow, Alabama

IF - Danielle Gibson, Arkansas

IF - Erin Coffel, Kentucky

IF - Mackenzie Boesel, South Carolina

IF - Ashley Morgan, Tennessee

OF - Hannah McEwen, Arkansas

OF - Casidy Chaumont, Missouri

OF - Brooke Wilmes, Missouri

OF - Bre Warren, Texas A&M

P - Autumn Storms, Arkansas

P - Shelby Lowe, Auburn

P - Elizabeth Hightower, Florida

C - Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky

DP/UT - Kendyl Lindaman, Florida

All-SEC Newcomer Team

Lexi Kilfoyl, Alabama

Savannah Woodard, Alabama

Jenna Bloom, Arkansas

Maddison Koepke, Auburn

Julia Cottrill, Florida

Sydney Kuma, Georgia

Rylea Smith, Kentucky

Ciara Briggs, LSU

Taylor Pleasants, LSU

Paige Smith, Ole Miss

Paige Cook, Mississippi State

Emma Nichols, Missouri

Jordan Weber, Missouri

Kiki Milloy, Tennessee

All-SEC Freshman

IF - Sydney Cox, Auburn

IF - Erin Coffel, Kentucky

IF - Blaise Biringer, Ole Miss

IF - Jenna Laird, Missouri

IF - Rylen Wiggins, Texas A&M

OF - Makayla Packer, Auburn

OF - Sydney Chambley, Georgia

OF - Jayda Kearney, Georgia

OF - Bre Warren, Texas A&M

P - Shelby Lowe, Auburn

P - Maddie Penta, Auburn

DP/UT - Aynslie Furbush, Ole Miss

SEC All-Defensive Team

P - Shelbi Sunseri, LSU

P - Emma Nichols, Missouri

C - Autumn Gillespie, Ole Miss

1B - Danielle Gibson, Arkansas

2B - Hannah Adams, Florida

SS - Kenzi Maguire, South Carolina

3B - Charla Echols, Florida

LF - Casidy Chaumont, Missouri

CF - Aliyah Andrews, LSU

RF - KB Sides, Alabama

RF - Chloe Malau'ulu, Mississippi State

Individual Accolades

Player of the Year: Bailey Hemphill, Alabama

Co-Pitchers of the Year: Montana Fouts, Alabama and Mary Haff, Arkansas

Newcomer of the Year: Taylor Pleasants, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Jenna Laird, Missouri

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Cailin Hannon, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Courtney Deifel, Arkansas