Alabama Softball's Bailey Hemphill Named SEC Player of the Year, Montana Fouts Co-Pitcher of the Year
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuesday was a big day for Alabama softball, as the Crimson Tide raked in several top honors from the 2021 SEC Softball Awards.
Graduate-student utility Bailey Hemphill was named the 2021 SEC Player of the Year, while junior pitcher Montana Fouts was dubbed the 2021 SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year.
Hemphill is the third Alabama SEC Player of the Year in program history, joining pitcher/utility Charlotte Morgan, who earned the title in back-to-back seasons in 2009 and 2010. Fouts, who was named SEC Freshman of the Year back in 2019, is the seventh pitcher in program history to receive the SEC Pitcher of the Year Honor. The other six winners were Stephanie VanBrakle (2006), Kelsi Dunne (2010-11), Jaclyn Traina (2012, 2014) and Sarah Cornell (2019).
Along with the two big individual accolades, the Crimson Tide also saw several of its players earn spots on the All-SEC First Team. Outfielders Elissa Brown and Alexis Mack were both named first-team members along with Fouts and Hemphill.
First baseman Kaylee Tow was named to the All-SEC Second Team, the only Crimson Tide player to do so.
While no Alabama players made the All-SEC Freshman Team, two Crimson Tide athletes made the All-SEC Newcomer Team in pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl and second baseman Savannah Woodard.
Here are the full lists of winners from the 2021 SEC Softball Awards:
All-SEC First Team
IF - Braxton Burnside, Arkansas
IF - Hannah Adams, Florida
IF - Charla Echols, Florida
IF - Taylor Pleasants, LSU
IF - Jenna Laird, Missouri
OF - Elissa Brown, Alabama
OF - Alexis Mack, Alabama
OF - Aliyah Andrews, LSU
OF - Kiki Milloy, Tennessee
P - Montana Fouts, Alabama
P - Mary Haff, Arkansas
P - Ashley Rogers, Tennessee
C - Bailey Hemphill, Alabama
DP/UT - Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
IF - Kaylee Tow, Alabama
IF - Danielle Gibson, Arkansas
IF - Erin Coffel, Kentucky
IF - Mackenzie Boesel, South Carolina
IF - Ashley Morgan, Tennessee
OF - Hannah McEwen, Arkansas
OF - Casidy Chaumont, Missouri
OF - Brooke Wilmes, Missouri
OF - Bre Warren, Texas A&M
P - Autumn Storms, Arkansas
P - Shelby Lowe, Auburn
P - Elizabeth Hightower, Florida
C - Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky
DP/UT - Kendyl Lindaman, Florida
All-SEC Newcomer Team
Lexi Kilfoyl, Alabama
Savannah Woodard, Alabama
Jenna Bloom, Arkansas
Maddison Koepke, Auburn
Julia Cottrill, Florida
Sydney Kuma, Georgia
Rylea Smith, Kentucky
Ciara Briggs, LSU
Taylor Pleasants, LSU
Paige Smith, Ole Miss
Paige Cook, Mississippi State
Emma Nichols, Missouri
Jordan Weber, Missouri
Kiki Milloy, Tennessee
All-SEC Freshman
IF - Sydney Cox, Auburn
IF - Erin Coffel, Kentucky
IF - Blaise Biringer, Ole Miss
IF - Jenna Laird, Missouri
IF - Rylen Wiggins, Texas A&M
OF - Makayla Packer, Auburn
OF - Sydney Chambley, Georgia
OF - Jayda Kearney, Georgia
OF - Bre Warren, Texas A&M
P - Shelby Lowe, Auburn
P - Maddie Penta, Auburn
DP/UT - Aynslie Furbush, Ole Miss
SEC All-Defensive Team
P - Shelbi Sunseri, LSU
P - Emma Nichols, Missouri
C - Autumn Gillespie, Ole Miss
1B - Danielle Gibson, Arkansas
2B - Hannah Adams, Florida
SS - Kenzi Maguire, South Carolina
3B - Charla Echols, Florida
LF - Casidy Chaumont, Missouri
CF - Aliyah Andrews, LSU
RF - KB Sides, Alabama
RF - Chloe Malau'ulu, Mississippi State
Individual Accolades
Player of the Year: Bailey Hemphill, Alabama
Co-Pitchers of the Year: Montana Fouts, Alabama and Mary Haff, Arkansas
Newcomer of the Year: Taylor Pleasants, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Jenna Laird, Missouri
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Cailin Hannon, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Courtney Deifel, Arkansas