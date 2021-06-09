Sports Illustrated home
Alabama Softball's KB Sides Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The senior outfielder appeared in 184 games across four seasons during her time in Tuscaloosa
Author:
Publish date:

Alabama Athletics

Just days after a season-ending loss to Florida State in the Women's College World Series national semifinals to Florida State and Alabama softball has already begun retooling its roster. 

Senior outfielder KB Sides entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon. 

247Sports was first to report. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she will have one remaining year of eligibility.

Over the last four seasons, the Dora, Ala. product played in 184 games. In 2021 across 47 starts, she batted for an average of .314 in 137 at-bats, amassing 43 hits and 20 RBIs.

She recorded a fielding percentage of .955 on her way to earning All-SEC Defensive Team honors. 

Her biggest moment of the season came in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional against Kentucky, when she hit a 3-run triple in the bottom of the fourth inning to propel the Crimson Tide to a thrilling victory. 

Sides went 2-for-3 with a double in Alabama's 8-5 loss to Florida State on Monday.  

This story will be updated.

