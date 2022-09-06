Alabama Stays No. 1 in Polls

Alabama came into the 2022 season ranked No. 1, and after a 55-0 win in week one over Utah State, nothing has changed. With one full week of college football officially complete after Clemson finally pulled away from Georgia Tech Monday night, the polls are in, and the Crimson Tide is still at the top of both major polls.

"I think we showed elements of Alabama football in terms of how physical we are the toughness, we played with the intensity that we had," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Monday. "For the most part, the discipline to execute was pretty good, especially early in the game. I think we need to get more players to be able to go and do those things in game situations and play winning football.

"But, the key is the measure of a team is what is your growth between Week 1 and Week 2, even though you had a pretty good start, can you build on that and make progress for the future because we're gonna need to do that playing against a really good opponent this week."

Following a dominant opening-weekend win over Oregon, defending national champion Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the coaches poll. Alabama's week two opponent, Texas, is ranked No. 22 in both major polls.

Alabama is one of eight ranked teams from the SEC, including Florida moving into the top 25 after a big win over Utah in Billy Napier's first game as head coach for the Gators and Tennessee's first appearance in the AP Top 25 since 2020.

Associated Press Poll- Week 1

Alabama, 1-0 (44) Georgia, 1-0 (17) Ohio State, 1-0 (2) Michigan, 1-0 Clemson, 1-0 Texas A&M, 1-0 Oklahoma, 1-0 Notre Dame, 0-1 Baylor, 1-0 USC, 1-0 Oklahoma State, 1-0 Florida, 1-0 Utah, 0-1 Michigan State, 1-0 Miami, 1-0 Arkansas, 1-0 Pitt, 1-0 North Carolina State, 1-0 Wisconsin, 1-0 Kentucky, 1-0 BYU, 1-0 Ole Miss, 1-0 Wake Forest, 1-0 Tennessee, 0-1 Houston, 1-0

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

(Team, Record, first-place votes)