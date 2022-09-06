Skip to main content

Alabama Stays No. 1 in Polls

The Crimson Tide is atop the polls after a shutout win in week one.

Alabama came into the 2022 season ranked No. 1, and after a 55-0 win in week one over Utah State, nothing has changed. With one full week of college football officially complete after Clemson finally pulled away from Georgia Tech Monday night, the polls are in, and the Crimson Tide is still at the top of both major polls.

"I think we showed elements of Alabama football in terms of how physical we are the toughness, we played with the intensity that we had," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Monday. "For the most part, the discipline to execute was pretty good, especially early in the game. I think we need to get more players to be able to go and do those things in game situations and play winning football. 

"But, the key is the measure of a team is what is your growth between Week 1 and Week 2, even though you had a pretty good start, can you build on that and make progress for the future because we're gonna need to do that playing against a really good opponent this week."

Following a dominant opening-weekend win over Oregon, defending national champion Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the coaches poll. Alabama's week two opponent, Texas, is ranked No. 22 in both major polls. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alabama is one of eight ranked teams from the SEC, including Florida moving into the top 25 after a big win over Utah in Billy Napier's first game as head coach for the Gators and Tennessee's first appearance in the AP Top 25 since 2020. 

Associated Press Poll- Week 1

  1. Alabama, 1-0 (44)
  2. Georgia, 1-0 (17)
  3. Ohio State, 1-0 (2)
  4. Michigan, 1-0
  5. Clemson, 1-0
  6. Texas A&M, 1-0
  7. Oklahoma, 1-0
  8. Notre Dame, 0-1
  9.  Baylor, 1-0
  10. USC, 1-0
  11. Oklahoma State, 1-0
  12. Florida, 1-0
  13. Utah, 0-1
  14. Michigan State, 1-0
  15. Miami, 1-0
  16. Arkansas, 1-0
  17. Pitt, 1-0
  18. North Carolina State, 1-0
  19. Wisconsin, 1-0
  20. Kentucky, 1-0
  21. BYU, 1-0
  22. Ole Miss, 1-0
  23. Wake Forest, 1-0
  24. Tennessee, 0-1
  25. Houston, 1-0

USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

(Team, Record, first-place votes)

  1. Alabama, 1-0 (57)
  2. Georgia, 1-0 (6)
  3. Ohio State, 1-0 (2)
  4. Clemson, 1-0
  5. Michigan, 1-0
  6. Texas A&M, 1-0
  7. Oklahoma, 1-0
  8. Baylor, 1-0
  9. Notre Dame, 0-1
  10. Oklahoma State, 1-0
  11. Michigan State, 1-0
  12. USC, 1-0
  13. North Carolina State, 1-0
  14. Pitt, 1-0
  15. Utah, 0-1
  16. Miami, 1-0
  17. Arkansas, 1-0
  18. Wisconsin, 1-0
  19. Florida, 1-0
  20. Kentucky, 1-0
  21. Wake Forest, 1-0
  22. Texas, 1-0
  23. Ole Miss, 1-0
  24. Oregon, 0-1
  25. BYU, 1-0

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium.
History

Is Bijan Robinson is the Next Elite Texas Running Back?

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) and defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrate after an interception return by Battle for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24.
All Things Bama

Which Alabama Player Can Rise the Most in the 2023 NFL Draft: Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
KG_51143
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Texas, Viewing Alabama Soccer and Reviewing Utah State

By Mason Smith
Davin Cosby on his official visit.
Recruiting

Top Alabama Basketball Target Davin Cosby Talks Tuscaloosa Visit

By Blake Byler
Riley Parker and Alabama soccer vs. BYU
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Traeshon Holden
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Texas Week

By Joey Blackwell
Texas Longhorns former coach Darrell Royal at the 2006 Rose Bowl Media Day at the Home Depot Center.
History

Steve Sarkisian in Spotlight, But Darrell Royal Also Had Huge Impact on Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
Traeshon Holden
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Is Traeshon Holden Poised for a Breakout Season?

By Clay Miller