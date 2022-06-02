Skip to main content

Alabama Summer Enrollee Spotlight: Danny Lewis Jr.

The tight end was one of the last additions to join the Crimson Tide's signing class, but offered a valuable skillset at a position of need for Nick Saban.

After welcoming in a dozen early enrollees in January, the rest of Alabama’s 2022 class arrived on campus over the weekend. The Crimson Tide is joined by 11 freshmen summer arrivals as well as junior college transfer Miles Kitselman, who committed to Alabama earlier this month.

BamaCentral will break down the arrivals one by one. Next up is a player that met a position of need for the Crimson Tide, tight end Danny Lewis Jr. 

The player

Lewis was the last high school signee to join Alabama's 2022 recruiting class when he committed and signed on National Signing Day back in early February. Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he and his staff were looking for players that had strong senior seasons and may have developed later in the year. Lewis met that need, and Saban was able to hold off a late push from LSU to snag the Westgate High School product out of New Iberia, Louisiana. 

During his senior season, Lewis had 46 catches for 912 yards and six touchdown and led his team to a state championship.  At 6-4, 255 pounds, he already has the size required to play tight end in the SEC. 

How he fits into Alabama

Alabama has continued to expand and evolve the role of the tight end in its offense. Last season, tight ends combined to account for 11 of Bryce Young's 48 touchdown passes. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Crimson Tide has used tight ends like Miller Forristall, Hale Hentges or even Cameron Latu before the 2021 season primarily for blocking purposes with the occasional pass play while more athletic and explosive tight ends like Irv Smith Jr. or O.J. Howard have been used more in the passing game. Lewis possess the skills to do both things and can be used for multiple purposes within the Alabama offense. His versatility allows him to be shifted into different roles as a tight end out of the backfield or in the trenches blocking along the line of scrimmage. 

What to expect next year

Back on signing day and all throughout spring football, Saban said tight end was a position that needed to add more depth. In the spring, Latu, Robbie Ouzts and early enrollee Elijah Brown were the only three scholarship tight ends available. Kendall Randolph plays offensive line and tight end, but with depth issues also at offensive line, he primarily worked with that unit. 

With Latu locking down one tight end spot and Ouzts often playing more of an H-back role, this leaves plenty of possibility for the freshmen tight ends Brown, Lewis and Amari Niblack to earn playing time. As previously mentioned, he has the size to be an instant contributor. 

His versatility also makes him a valuable asset to the offense. As a summer enrollee, a lot will depend on his ability to pick up the offense. 

Key quote

"He's got great size. I think he runs well. He's a good blocker. Tight end is a position where it used to be when Ozzie Newsome played tight end, you just lined up by the tackle, put your hand in the dirt and that was what a tight end did. Now a tight end does that, he plays wide receiver, and he also plays H-back off the ball which now is more like a fullback. So it's really hard to find guys that can do all those things. I think Danny has a chance to be a guy that can do those things."- Nick Saban

Danny Lewis Jr.
Danny Lewis as Westgate takes on Teurlings Catholic. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Westgate tight end Danny Lewis, Jr. shakes defenders on a long gain in the third quarter during the Class 4A State Championship game between Westgate and Warren Easton at the Caesar Superdome on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Westgate tight end Danny Lewis, Jr. catches a pass in the third quarter during the Class 4A State Championship game between Westgate and Warren Easton at the Caesar Superdome on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Westgate tight end Danny Lewis, Jr. runs out to accept the Outstanding Player Award after the Class 4A State Championship game between Westgate and Warren Easton at the Caesar Superdome on Friday, December 10, 2021.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

36. Arc de Triomphe elephant swapped
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Bama Style

By Anthony Sisco1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated cover Dec. 31, 2012, Eddie Lacy, Cyrus Kouandjio, Yuuuuuke Tide!
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 2, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas8 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts Becomes Three Time All-American

By Katie Windham14 hours ago
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban meet at midfield after their game in College Station, Texas, in 2019.
All Things Bama

Jimbo Fisher 'Wraps Bow' on Nick Saban Exchange

By Joey Blackwell17 hours ago
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier thanks his team for a good scrimmage after Blue beat Orange 34-0 as the Florida Gators scrimmaged themselves during the annual Orange and Blue spring game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2022 Oca Orangeandbluegame
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Which New SEC Coach Will Have the Best First Season?

By Katie Windham19 hours ago
Greg Byrne at football banquet
All Things Bama

Alabama AD Greg Byrne: "Coach Saban is very passionate about the game of college football"

By Joey Blackwell20 hours ago
Jake Pope
All Things Bama

Alabama Summer Enrollee Spotlight: Jake Pope

By Tony TsoukalasJun 1, 2022
Sport Magazine cover, June 1966: Joe Namath
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 1, 2022

By Blake BylerJun 1, 2022