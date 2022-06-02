Alabama Summer Enrollee Spotlight: Danny Lewis Jr.

The tight end was one of the last additions to join the Crimson Tide's signing class, but offered a valuable skillset at a position of need for Nick Saban.

After welcoming in a dozen early enrollees in January, the rest of Alabama’s 2022 class arrived on campus over the weekend. The Crimson Tide is joined by 11 freshmen summer arrivals as well as junior college transfer Miles Kitselman, who committed to Alabama earlier this month.

BamaCentral will break down the arrivals one by one. Next up is a player that met a position of need for the Crimson Tide, tight end Danny Lewis Jr.

The player

Lewis was the last high school signee to join Alabama's 2022 recruiting class when he committed and signed on National Signing Day back in early February. Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he and his staff were looking for players that had strong senior seasons and may have developed later in the year. Lewis met that need, and Saban was able to hold off a late push from LSU to snag the Westgate High School product out of New Iberia, Louisiana.

During his senior season, Lewis had 46 catches for 912 yards and six touchdown and led his team to a state championship. At 6-4, 255 pounds, he already has the size required to play tight end in the SEC.

How he fits into Alabama

Alabama has continued to expand and evolve the role of the tight end in its offense. Last season, tight ends combined to account for 11 of Bryce Young's 48 touchdown passes.

The Crimson Tide has used tight ends like Miller Forristall, Hale Hentges or even Cameron Latu before the 2021 season primarily for blocking purposes with the occasional pass play while more athletic and explosive tight ends like Irv Smith Jr. or O.J. Howard have been used more in the passing game. Lewis possess the skills to do both things and can be used for multiple purposes within the Alabama offense. His versatility allows him to be shifted into different roles as a tight end out of the backfield or in the trenches blocking along the line of scrimmage.

What to expect next year

Back on signing day and all throughout spring football, Saban said tight end was a position that needed to add more depth. In the spring, Latu, Robbie Ouzts and early enrollee Elijah Brown were the only three scholarship tight ends available. Kendall Randolph plays offensive line and tight end, but with depth issues also at offensive line, he primarily worked with that unit.

With Latu locking down one tight end spot and Ouzts often playing more of an H-back role, this leaves plenty of possibility for the freshmen tight ends Brown, Lewis and Amari Niblack to earn playing time. As previously mentioned, he has the size to be an instant contributor.

His versatility also makes him a valuable asset to the offense. As a summer enrollee, a lot will depend on his ability to pick up the offense.

Key quote

"He's got great size. I think he runs well. He's a good blocker. Tight end is a position where it used to be when Ozzie Newsome played tight end, you just lined up by the tackle, put your hand in the dirt and that was what a tight end did. Now a tight end does that, he plays wide receiver, and he also plays H-back off the ball which now is more like a fullback. So it's really hard to find guys that can do all those things. I think Danny has a chance to be a guy that can do those things."- Nick Saban