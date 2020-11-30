SI.com
Bama Central
Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley Adding Scary Wrinkle to Nation's Best Offense

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For anyone who watches any level of football, you would know that the tight end position has evolved over the years. 

From bruising-blockers, who doubled as extra offensive linemen and might have caught a pass every now again in red-zone situations, to now freaky athletes who are built like linemen but can run and catch passes like speedy receivers. 

They are changing the game of football, just look at the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Las Vegas' Darren Waller, or even San Francisco's George Kittle. 

At the college ranks, Florida's Kyle Pitts might be a top-10 pick in next spring's NFL draft. 

These players are more valuable than ever before and the University of Alabama might very well have a special one on its hands. 

Sophomore Jahleel Billingsley has seen his stock rise over the last two games against Kentucky and Auburn as the 6-foot-4, 230 pound tight end has caught five passes for 111 yards and one touchdown combined. 

He adds another wrinkle into a Crimson Tide offense that is already one of the most efficient units in the country with stars like running back Najee Harris, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and quarterback Mac Jones.

"Jahleel is kind of coming into his own a little bit as a tight end," Alabama coach Nick Saban said on Monday via Zoom to reporters. "He's a very good receiver. I think having some success in the last couple games has probably helped his confidence a little bit. And he's definitely somebody who we feel can make plays for us on offense, and we need to try to utilize him every way that we can."

The Chicago native has seen more playing time due to injuries that have limited players like Miller Forristall and Carl Tucker Jr. The last two times out against the Wildcats and Tigers were the first two starts of his career. 

While Alabama is preparing to take on LSU this weekend, it will have to worry about the Tigers' own new-age tight end in freshman Arik Gilbert, who has 30 receptions for 339 yards and two scores this year. 

LSU's leading receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. opted out of the reminder of the season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft, which means Gilbert could see more balls coming his way against the Crimson Tide.

"Tight ends are really difficult mismatch guys because of who ends up covering them most of the time," Saban said. "You have your best corners covering wide receivers. But when these guys are lined up close to the core and they’re run-pass options are more difficult to define relative to how they line up and who ends up covering them and who ends up matching up on them, I’ve always said that a tight end and a great running back are hard to cover. Those guys are mismatch problems because unless you put six defensive backs in there you’re not going to have cover guys on them. You’re going to have guys that you’re probably putting on the field because they’re good at stopping the run and other things, which that linebacker position is really critical. 

"I think those types of guys really create lots of problems for the defense, and we certainly had some issues with them this year ourselves and this guy that LSU has is a really good player."

As for Billingsley, his success isn't surprising to his Crimson Tide teammates and his number will continue to be called on as defenses continue to hone in on Smith and John Metchie III.

"Jahleel is extremely skilled," Metchie said. "Somebody, especially being so close to Jahleel, somebody I’m personally excited about for him to get on the scene and be able to showcase what he can do more because there’s a lot more that he can do that has not yet been seen."

This story will be updated with video of today's press conference.

